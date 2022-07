The Allen County Council on Aging wants to let others know about the services to area seniors that many may not know they are eligible for. The Lima Kiwanis Club hearing all about the Allen County Council on Aging and what they do for individuals 60 years of age and older. Outreach Supervisor Gerry Burton explains about the programs such as "Chore", adult day services, transportation services, and their resource specialists. Connecting seniors with the right Medicare plan is a major resource they offer that has been saving people thousands of dollars.

