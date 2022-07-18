ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tazewell County, IL

Sentencing moved up for pregnant mother who smothered daughter

By Maggie Strahan, Shabnam Danesh
Central Illinois Proud
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Sentencing has been moved yet again in the case of Angel Vanduker, a pregnant Tazewell County mother accused of smothering...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 5

Hey_Tess
3d ago

NOW THESE MOTHERS should get prison time for getting pregnant 🤰. They have no remorse/heart and don't care about anyone wellbeing.

Reply
5
Sheila Dockery
3d ago

let someone that truly wants a baby adopt her baby , then lock her up for the rest of her life !!!!!!!

Reply
7
Related
Central Illinois Proud

Woman pleads not guilty to July murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman pleaded not guilty to the murder of 21-year-old Mariah Faith-Moss in early July. According to the Peoria County Circuit Clerk, 24-year-old Kaitlyn S. Taylor was appointed a public defender and pled not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder Thursday. On July 2,...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman arraigned for Peoria’s 11th homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria woman charged with the shooting death of another woman earlier this year has pleaded not guilty. A public defender entered the plea Thursday on behalf of Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, though Taylor told a judge she wants to hire private counsel. A grand jury this...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man arrested for shooting of 3-year-old in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — A man has been arrested after a 3-year-old was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon in a Peoria home. Randyn Duncan was arrested for endangering the life or health of a child and obstruction of justice. Peoria Police said Duncan was with the injured child in...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Coroner's jury, with no sign of Decatur victim's body, returns homicide verdict

DECATUR — A coroner’s jury decided Wednesday that Norma J. Crutchfield’s death was a homicide even though the Decatur woman’s body has never been found. The jurors accepted Decatur police evidence that the 41-year-old victim had been killed, dismembered and her final resting place is in garbage bags dumped in the Macon County landfill.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pekin, IL
Tazewell County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Tazewell County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Peoria County crash

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. — Peoria County Sheriff’s deputies shut down both north and southbound lanes of Rt. 40 and Cedar Hills early Thursday morning for an accident. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins said in a release that the two vehicle, two occupant crash happened around 1 a.m. One...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

One of two people wanted in shoot-out arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – A person allegedly involved in a suspected shoot-out Wednesday night has been arrested. Peoria Police say the arrest happened after officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Marquette and Western. 25 News reports two people exited vehicles, shot at each other, then got back in and fled.
PEORIA, IL
WTAX

Man arrested in shooting

A man has been arrested in the connection with a shooting on July 12 that left one 18 year old woman with a gunshot wound to her back. Deputies found five 9mm shell casings in the intersection of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. Witnesses told Deputies the suspect was walking in the area and became involved in an argument with people riding in the victim’s vehicle.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
kciiradio.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Victim of Crime

It was discovered that fraudulent checks represented to be from the Henry County Jail checking account were being made, forged and deposited in January of 2022. Investigators found that during December of 2021 and January of 2022, multiple checks were fraudulently made, forged, and deposited into suspects accounts with the total of fraudulent checks being over $30,000.00.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Smothered#Smothering#Violent Crime
WCIA

Teens arrested in shooting investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Tuesday that a pair of teenagers were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday. Officers said they responded to HSHS St. John’s Hospital that day for a report of a person who had been shot. When they arrived, they learned the victim […]
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for shooter

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crime Stoppers is searching for the person who shot a child. Decatur police were called to St. Mary’s Hospital for a gunshot victim on July 13 around 2:00 PM. The child had life-threatening injuries. Officers were then able to determine the shooting happened near East William and North East Street. […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Cause of death not yet released in case of man found in Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead man discovered in a wooded area of Pekin on Monday has been identified, but his cause of death is yet to be announced. The man, found in a wooded area off Court Street in Pekin, has been identified as a 38-year-old from Northern Illinois. His name is being withheld until his family has been notified.
hoiabc.com

Victim hospitalized after shooting self in hand, leg

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A victim was taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself in his hand and leg Tuesday night in Peoria. According to Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth, officers responded at 11:23 p.m. to Frye Avenue. That’s where they found a male victim with self-inflicted gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and is expected to be okay.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Man arrested after shots fired Wednesday night in Peoria

PEORIA (Heart Of Illinois ABC) - A man was arrested Wednesday night after a six-round and a two-round ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of West Marquette. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth said that when officers arrived, two males were seen by police exiting vehicles and began to fire at another and then re-entered their vehicles and fled the area northbound on Western Ave.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Shooting Tuesday night leaves two injured

PEORIA, Ill. — Two women are in the hospital after a shooting in Peoria Tuesday night. According to Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth, PPD responded to three ShotSpotter alerts in the area of Wisconsin and Arcadia with a total of over 40 shots fired just before 10:30 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Autopsy: Shooting victim died instantly

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria County Coroner says the teen who died Saturday afternoon and became the city’s 14th homicide victim died instantly. Coroner Jamie Harwood says preliminary autopsy results on Jahiem Welch, 18, affirmed he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital not breathing and with no pulse.
Central Illinois Proud

Naffziger refuses to cooperate, put on clothes

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — David Naffziger, a rural Washington man accused of stabbing his sister and dog and then setting the home on fire, remains in the custody of the Department of Human Services (DHS) since being deemed unfit to stand trial earlier this year. Naffziger, 50, is charged...
25newsnow.com

Peoria teacher loses 4 students in 4 years to gun violence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Peoria teacher is remembering a student he lost over the weekend to gun violence, but it’s an all-too familiar pattern. The teacher is also remember each of his four male students murdered in just the past four years. Peoria Central High School teacher,...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy