ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Four withdraw from Boise trustee races

idahoednews.org
 3 days ago

Four candidates withdrew from the race to be on the Boise School District’s Board of Trustees. Paul Lewer, Nick Sackett, Josh Bales and Jacob Rowe withdrew over the weekend, according to the district’s website. The four, along with a fifth candidate Zach Borah, drew attention upon filing because they appeared to...

www.idahoednews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise City Council Abortion Vote Creates Conservative Backlash

The Idaho Republican Party has responded to the recent vote by the Boise City Council not to help enforce Idaho's Trigger law. The Boise City Council passed a resolution 3-2 that would not allow city resources be used to investigate or prosecute Idahoans who've helped or gotten an abortion. We've covered the story here.
BOISE, ID
opb.org

Boise passes resolution to minimize the impact of Idaho abortion ban

The Boise City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday saying the city will not ask law enforcement to direct resources towards investigating abortion providers when a state trigger law goes into effect. Mayor Lauren McLean spoke before the vote saying Boise has higher priorities when it comes to public safety.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

When Is It Legal to Pass on the Right in Idaho?

If we had a dollar for every time this happened, we could probably treat ourselves to a Hot Rock filet at Barbacoa. It just happened again!. We live in Southeast Boise. One of the many reasons we love that location is because it's so close to I-84. There’s a handful of ways to get to the Broadway on-ramp from our place, but after testing them all it seems like the quickest way to do it is using Linden to get from Boise Ave to Broadway. (And that route takes us past the Murder House which we love staring at.)
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Boise firm forges ahead with new headquarters

The company motto is “forge ahead,” which makes sense since the firm is the Forge Building Company of Boise. Over 200 people showed up to celebrate the opening of Forge’s new headquarters on Bogus Basin Road on July 13. Both the building and the company are unique, even for the edgy, innovative Treasure Valley. The building ...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Boise, ID
Elections
Local
Idaho Government
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho GOP adopts 13 of the 31 proposed resolutions

BOISE, Idaho — Every two years, the Idaho GOP party gathers together to evaluate the party's platform and adjust it through proposed resolutions. This year the convention was held in Twin Falls over three days, from July 14-16. Nearly 750 registered delegates were in attendance when 13 of the 31 proposed resolutions were passed and adopted by the Idaho GOP party.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal lease agreements found in Boise

With the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley and the rising cost of rent, it can be incredibly tough to find a place to live. As rents shoot up more and more people are financially forced to move, which means more people are signing new lease agreements. The nonprofit Jesse...
BOISE, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Schmidt
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Historic stone steps on Warm Springs Avenue remain

BOISE, Idaho — The "street furniture" of Warm Springs Avenue in Boise still remains attached to the historical homes on the old street, where people can still see stone steps that were previously used for horse-drawn carriages. In 1890, when Idaho became a state, Warm Springs Avenue was just...
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Measuring up college entrance exams: Are they necessary, fair, or valid?

During her sophomore and junior years, Katharine Turcke would stow away in her room, spending hours studying for the SAT exam, a measure of college preparedness. Turcke took somewhere between 30 and 50 SAT practice tests (so many that she started to run out), each of which took three to four hours to complete.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

West Ada School District approves pay increase for staff

BOISE, Idaho — The West Ada School District has approved a pay and compensation increase for staff. Earlier this summer, a committee met to review compensation for district employees, with the goal of increasing pay for all West Ada employees to at least $15 an hour. The newly approved changes include a base pay rate of $15 per hour for all current, full-time classified employees.
ADA COUNTY, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Election Local#Board Of Trustees#Boise School Board
KIDO Talk Radio

If You’re Not Doing THIS in Boise Sunday, You’re Doing it Wrong

Here in the Treasure Valley, we love Mexican food and margaritas. And we’re not just speaking for ourselves – although we do, too!. But this is clearly evident by the amount of convenient and authentic taco trucks we have scattered all throughout the valley, as well as the number of Mexican restaurants that are absolutely to die for.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Roundup-resistant weed found in Idaho sugar beet field

A University of Idaho Extension weed specialist is investigating the recent discovery in an Elmore County sugar beet field of a weed that had never previously been detected in Idaho and appears to be resistant to glyphosate herbicide. Albert Adjesiwor, who works from the UI Kimberly Research and Extension Center,...
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Post Register

Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic returns at Ann Morrison Park

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is just over a month away. CBS2 is proud to be the official TV sponsor of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. We've teamed up with the radio stations of Town Square Media and CapEd Credit Union to make this year's event possible.
KIDO Talk Radio

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
streetfoodblog.com

Restaurant Serving Idaho’s Finest Sandwich Opens New Location

Named the “Finest Sandwich in Idaho,” this Boise restaurant has been constructing a small sandwich empire over the previous couple of months. Their latest location opens in the present day!. In accordance with the sandwich connoisseurs at “The Daily Meal,” you don’t have to go away Boise to...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Moose on the loose in Hidden Springs

HIDDEN SPRINGS, Idaho — A moose is on the loose in a Hidden Springs community, according to Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG). IDFG is asking for community members to keep their distance and not engage with the moose if they make contact. When moose are threatened, they may charge at humans or other animals like dogs or try and flee and potentially be hit by oncoming traffic.
HIDDEN SPRINGS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy