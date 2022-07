Jeff Jarrett takes aim at Ric Flair, Andrade El Idolo, David Crockett, and more following the announcement of Ric Flair's final match. Ric Flair's last match will be a tag team match where he will team with his son-in-law to go against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Jeff Jarrett and Ric Flair were cordial with one another during the press conference for Ric Flair's Last Match, but new footage showed an intense confrontation after the event with Jay Lethal knocking Ric Flair to the ground and initially, Jeff Jarrett tried to help him up. However, Ric Flair outright refused the help of “The King of the Mountain,” saying that he had had enough Jeff Jarrett and "his old man."

