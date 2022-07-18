Here are the start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

As San Antonio parents are gearing up for the next school year and snatching up school supplies, some will have to apply for the free or reduced meals program after a change to the pandemic-era waiver that provided free meals regardless of income status. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO – Judson ISD is hunting for qualified educators, bus drivers, custodians, and child nutrition staff. On Thursday, Judson ISD will be hosting a job fair at 9142 Farm To Market Road from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring an up-to-date resume, reference contact...
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a fixture on the South Side of San Antonio for 85 years and now Burbank High School is closing the doors of its old buildings, but not before a sweet sendoff. Hundreds of people are expected to attend a final tour of the...
SAN ANTONIO – After 95 years in operation, St. Gerard Catholic School in San Antonio is closing its doors. Only 35 students were confirmed to be enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year, which would put the projected deficit for operations at more than $500,000, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of San Antonio.
The district has 25 bus driver openings. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Due to a shortage of bus drivers in the district, Comal ISD will implement “no service zones” and early drop-off times at campuses in the school district. The zones are expected to impact students at all grade levels...
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio officials are lobbying to make Election Day a statewide teacher work day so students are not in class while strangers vote on their campuses. Almost 70 percent of Bexar County polling places are in school buildings, including libraries and gymnasiums. "Every other day, we...
For Current readers who wonder whatever became of former San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley, she appears to be pleasantly ensconced in Austin, offering advice. Her name came up as nonprofit news organization the Austin Monitor recently reported on a session organized by that city's chapter of the Urban Land Institute, the national organization of developers and real estate types. The topic? A proposed expansion of the Austin Convention Center. This expansion isn't a modest proposition either — it bears an estimated price tag between $1.2 and $1.5 billion and would involve literally tearing down and rebuilding the city's existing venue. Bigger, of course.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has experienced triple-digit temperatures for 42 days, and the extended heat is affecting people’s health. The San Antonio Fire department reports more than double the number of heat-related illness calls compared to the same time frame last year. SAFD reported the following data...
SAN ANTONIO – It doesn’t seem to be getting any easier to send kids back to school this year. Like the past couple of school years, COVID is still an issue. Infections are high and on the rise in San Antonio due to the highly contagious Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5.
SAN ANTONIO – Tom Cummins, president of the Bexar County Federation of Teachers, had just spoken to a teacher who remains fearful in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. “She feels more secure in another district. And now it’s a question of whether her current district will let her out of the contract,” Cummins said.
SAN ANTONIO — Efforts to keep his CPS Energy bill low is leaving one southside man to wonder why his payments are on the rise. Jess Torres showed KENS 5 his last three bills and said he is paying more than he use to power his one bedroom home of seven years.
SAN ANTONIO - Victoria Bonar spent the past three years teaching advanced placement classes like Human Geography at Jefferson High School. Now she's selling insurance. School districts across the area are running out of time to fill their teacher vacancies before school starts next month. They're collectively facing close to a thousand openings.
SAN ANTONIO – Burger Boy is hosting a drive-thru fundraiser from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank. Every Burger Boys location in San Antonio is participating in the “Summer Meals for Kids” drive. The eatery will donate 15% of total sales during...
SAN ANTONIO – Michelle Barrientes Vela is now prohibited from leaving Bexar County and attending political events after the judge overseeing her upcoming public corruption trial set special conditions of bond during a court hearing Thursday morning. The conditions set by Judge Velia Meza come days after Barrientes Vela...
SAN ANTONIO – A lion formerly housed at the San Antonio Zoo fatally attacked a lioness at an Alabama zoo during an introduction earlier this week. The Birmingham Zoo said Josh — named by Spurs legend Tony Parker after his son — unexpectedly injured Akili on Monday within minutes of meeting each other, according to a statement on social media.
Eleven of the 53 migrants who died in San Antonio in June inside an 18-wheeler truck had "serious criminal records in the U.S.," U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from the Texas border, told Border Report in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Food Bank is a lifeline for families in our area, and it’s now seeing a rise in demand as lines are getting longer with more people facing a rise in rent, utilities and gas costs. Volunteers are filling trunks of cars with...
DENVER – Sandy and Lonnie Phillips were in Colorado this week, but they weren’t among the hundreds who came out for the vigil marking the 10-year milestone of the mass shooting at a movie theater in Aurora. “It would have been too much,” Sandy Phillips said. Their...
Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.
Comments / 0