San Antonio, TX

Here are the start dates for San Antonio-area school districts

KSAT 12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Summer break is coming to a close in a few short weeks for some...

www.ksat.com

KSAT 12

Judson ISD seeks to hire multiple positions at job fair

SAN ANTONIO – Judson ISD is hunting for qualified educators, bus drivers, custodians, and child nutrition staff. On Thursday, Judson ISD will be hosting a job fair at 9142 Farm To Market Road from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Applicants are asked to bring an up-to-date resume, reference contact...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

For Current readers who wonder whatever became of former San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley, she appears to be pleasantly ensconced in Austin, offering advice. Her name came up as nonprofit news organization the Austin Monitor recently reported on a session organized by that city's chapter of the Urban Land Institute, the national organization of developers and real estate types. The topic? A proposed expansion of the Austin Convention Center. This expansion isn't a modest proposition either — it bears an estimated price tag between $1.2 and $1.5 billion and would involve literally tearing down and rebuilding the city's existing venue. Bigger, of course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#School Districts
KSAT 12

Already stressed by budget cuts, teachers now confront fear factor

SAN ANTONIO – Tom Cummins, president of the Bexar County Federation of Teachers, had just spoken to a teacher who remains fearful in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting. “She feels more secure in another district. And now it’s a question of whether her current district will let her out of the contract,” Cummins said.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Alabama lioness killed by former San Antonio Zoo lion during introduction

SAN ANTONIO – A lion formerly housed at the San Antonio Zoo fatally attacked a lioness at an Alabama zoo during an introduction earlier this week. The Birmingham Zoo said Josh — named by Spurs legend Tony Parker after his son — unexpectedly injured Akili on Monday within minutes of meeting each other, according to a statement on social media.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

Have Fun in Kerrville, Texas—A Hill Country Favorite

Just one hour from San Antonio and two hours from Austin, you'll find Kerrville, Texas, a charming small town spewing with history and Hill Country treasures. Situated along the Guadalupe River, Kerrville is perfect for those wanting to escape the big city for a quiet slice of paradise. Float down the river in a kayak or tube during warm months, or anchor yourself downtown for quaint shops, cafes, and plenty of nightlife. Whether you're looking for solitude, shopping, arts, or history, you'll find it in this Hill Country town. Here are our favorite things to do in Kerrville.
KERRVILLE, TX

