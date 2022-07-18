ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

Caregiver Crisis Needs Community Action

drydenwire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARRON COUNTY -- Do you know someone who has been impacted by the caregiver crisis? The shortage of caregivers to support people is resulting in unnecessary, prolonged hospitalizations which has both emotional and financial impact. It also puts immense pressure on our local hospitals who are unable to discharge patients due...

drydenwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hudson Star-Observer

‘We may not have a Hudson library': funding issue discussed at county

The Hudson Area Joint Library is in uncharted territory. New Hudson Area Public Library funding nears agreement. The city of Hudson, town of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of St. Joseph share in the responsibility of the joint library, which serves all four communities. Over the last few...
HUDSON, WI
drydenwire.com

Area Youth Learn Rescue Skills At Northwood Technical College Camp

BARRON COUNTY -- Northwood Technical College invites the media to attend a demonstration and competition from area youth who are participating in a Fired up for the Future Post 343 Firefighting/EMS/Leadership camp at Chippewa Valley Council Camp Phillips in Haugen, WI on Thursday, August 11 at 9:30 a.m. The competition...
HAUGEN, WI
wiproud.com

Lawsuit filed against the city of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In June, the Eau Claire City Council voted to add hundreds of acres of land to the city as part of the Stewart-Hague annexation petition. That land was part of the town of Washington. Now, the town is filing a lawsuit against the city...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
County
Barron County, WI
Barron County, WI
Health
WEAU-TV 13

Four Teens Rescued from Eau Claire River

Chippewa Co. Law Enforcement Agencies Get Body Cams. Chippewa Co. Law Enforcement Agencies Get Body Cams. SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (7/20/22) SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (7/20/22)
WEAU-TV 13

Minor injuries reported after water rescue on the Eau Claire River

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Minor injuries are reported after a water rescue team was called for four teenagers who got stuck in the Eau Claire River Wednesday afternoon. The Eau Claire Fire Department says the tubers were floating down the river when the current drove them into a tree hanging over the water on the South side of the Eau Claire River upstream of the Dewey Street Bridge. Crews were able to supply life vests to them, before pulling them out on ropes.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Altoona restaurant owner receives major award from state association

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona restaurant owner received a major award from the state’s restaurant association Monday. Joanne Palzkill, co-owner of Draganetti’s, was named Restaurateur of the Year by the Wisconsin Restaurant Association in an event held at the Florian Gardens in Eau Claire. Palzkill has...
ALTOONA, WI
Y-105FM

Red Wing Crash Injures Wisconsin Woman

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Wisconsin woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Red Wing Tuesday evening. The crash happened at the intersection of Highways 61 and 63 shortly after 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report says 78-year-old Carole Severson of Cumberland, Wis. was stopped in the left turn lane on Northbound Hwy. 61. 68-year-old Robert Jensen of Lake City was traveling south on Hwy. 61, crossing Hwy. 63 when the vehicles collided.
RED WING, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Caregiver#Disability
WEAU-TV 13

Trial begins for Eau Claire man charged with homicide in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury trial for an Eau Claire man charged in the death of a Hayward man in Dunn County began Monday. 39-year-old Chad Turgeson is charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon as a party to a crime and is one of three people charged after Bruce McGuigan of Hayward was found dead at a Town of Dunn home on November 17, 2020.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Two Charged With Intent To Deliver Fentanyl Each Receive High Cash Bond

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has ordered cash bonds of $25K each for Johnny Ray Smith, Jr. (pictured right) and Jeremy Shumate (pictured left) for criminal charges including possession of Fentanyl with intent to distribute. On June 8, 2022, shortly before 2a, Sawyer County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Assisted Living Facilities
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
WEAU-TV 13

Road closures announced for areas around Country Jam this week

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is implementing traffic control measures for Country Jam USA this week. From Thursday morning through Sunday morning, July 21-24, Crescent Avenue, or County Highway EE, will be closed from Curvue Road, or County Highway C, to South Town Hall Road. Traffic will be detoured around the festival area using Town Hall Road, Curvue Road, or West Cameron Street. For residents living west of Eau Claire who normally commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road, the Sheriff’s Office is recommending Cameron Street as an alternative to avoid traffic delays. Residents who live in the area of the closure, which begins at 6 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, will be given vehicle passes to get to and from their homes.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Rock Fest campers washed out in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. — Thousands of rock music fans were woken up by a washout Friday morning. Every year, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis. welcomes more than 25,000 music fans. Many of them camp right on site. Stacy Holst of Rice Lake said she goes to Rock Fest every year....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin police officer arrested after off-duty fatal crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. - Police officials in northwestern Wisconsin say they have arrested an officer who was involved in a fatal crash early Friday, July 15 while off duty. Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander says the sergeant is being held in the Douglas County Jail on a possible charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
wiproud.com

Off-duty Wisconsin police Sergeant arrested for homicide after deadly crash

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An off-duty police officer was arrested early Friday morning after he was a driver in a crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. According to the Superior Police Department, on July 15 around 1:15 a.m., there was a ‘severe’ car crash in the 5200 block of East 2nd Street. The crash was described as a rear-end style crash. A 23-year-old man believed to be from Eau Claire died.
drydenwire.com

Man Dies After Being Pinned Underneath Vehicle He Was Working On: Police

POLK COUNTY - A 57-year-old man has died after authorities in Polk County responded to a call of a subject being pinned underneath a vehicle in Amery, WI, according to a press release from the Amery Police Department. Press Release. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at approximately 2:39 PM, the...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy