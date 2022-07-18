Caregiver Crisis Needs Community Action

TOWN OF UNION, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office is implementing traffic control measures for Country Jam USA this week. From Thursday morning through Sunday morning, July 21-24, Crescent Avenue, or County Highway EE, will be closed from Curvue Road, or County Highway C, to South Town Hall Road. Traffic will be detoured around the festival area using Town Hall Road, Curvue Road, or West Cameron Street. For residents living west of Eau Claire who normally commute using Crescent Avenue or Curvue Road, the Sheriff’s Office is recommending Cameron Street as an alternative to avoid traffic delays. Residents who live in the area of the closure, which begins at 6 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 2 a.m. Sunday, will be given vehicle passes to get to and from their homes.

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO