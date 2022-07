Lexington County, SC 07/21/ 2022 (Paul Kirby) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is turning to the public in hopes that someone may know something about a vehicle that was involved in a fatal hit and run on I-26 last Monday night. This collision occurred at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Interstate 26 near St. Andrews Rd and the 106 mile-marker in Lexington County. According to troopers, the vehicle they are seeking was traveling West towards Greenville and Spartanburg at the time of the collision.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO