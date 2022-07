WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After a fire engulfed an Aspen Park apartment building, Kyla Burkholder detailed the loss of her home, possessions, and a year’s worth of memories. Her residence was one of sixteen that were lost in the three-alarm fire that broke out yesterday. She said, “By the time I got here about 10 minutes later it was way worse than I actually expected it to be. I mean literally my whole everything is gone. My life was there.”

