Utica, NY

Good News At The Pumps, Gas Prices Fall By Double Digits In New York

By Jim Rondenelli
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gas prices in New York State have seen a big drop over the past week. AAA Northeast say the average price in New York has fallen 11-cents a gallon, to $4.69 a gallon. That's 33 cents lower than a month ago and $1.50 higher than July of last...

ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

