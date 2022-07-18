ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigating after multiple dogs shot in Gilpin Township

 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gilpin Township police are investigating after three dogs were brutally shot in Armstrong County.

Jakob Kelvington said he let his dogs Echo, Aura, and Rex outside on his fenced-in property.

But he said somehow the dogs got loose.

Within a matter of seconds, Kelvington says he started calling them back home and said as they were running back to him, several shots were fired. All three dogs were hit.

Two have died, and the other is recovering after being shot above its eye. The owner said he has no idea why anyone would kill his dogs.

"Hopefully, we will get justice for all three of them. Dogs should never go through that no dog owner should go through that and see their pride and joy is basically just getting shot in front of you," Kelvington said.

Kelvington added that his dogs have always been friendly, and Echo was a registered therapy dog. All were 5 years old or younger.

Gilpin police said they're working with the Armstrong County humane officer and reviewing surveillance footage from the incident.

The police chief said that one dog did bite a person.

CBS Pittsburgh

Father of women killed in 2021 shooting calls for homicides to stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It has been nearly a year since Robert Washington lost his daughter, 27-year-old Ebony McCary.  She was shot and killed on Aug. 2, 2021, on Blackadore Avenue in Homewood. She left behind three little girls."To me, it's not just about my daughter. It's about all these other men and women that are being murdered in the city of Pittsburgh and nobody's saying nothing," Washington said.Pittsburgh Bureau of Police invited Washington to speak at Thursday's weekly press briefing to inform the community of the status of ongoing police investigations. Washington said he is like other parents who have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Searching For Missing Golf Cart In Sugarcreek Twp.

Police are looking for information after someone had their golf cart stolen. The theft happened in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County on Route 4017 late last week. The owner of the golf cart says someone stole it from an open bay garage. Police describe the golf cart as a custom built...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Respond to Multiple Burglaries in Area

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police recently responded to multiple incidents of burglary. Police in Punxsutawney have released the details of a burglary that occurred on Monday, July 18, in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Police say unknown actor(s) attempted to gain entry into a residential property located...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

24-year-old dies in Hopewell Township motorcycle crash

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One man has died following a motorcycle crash in Hopewell Township, Beaver County. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday on the 2900 block of Kane Road, right near Hopewell Park. Hopewell Township Police Detective Greg Durkos tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that 24-year-old Josiah...
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
butlerradio.com

Chicora Man Charged With Burglary And Harrassment

A man is facing burglary and harassment charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home earlier this week. State police say 61-year-old Steven Dorenkamp of Chicora was arrested early Monday morning after he went into a woman’s apartment in Oakland Township and stole ten Miller Lites. After...
CHICORA, PA
