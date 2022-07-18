Police investigating after multiple dogs shot in Gilpin Township

Multiple dogs shot in Gilpin Township 01:09

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gilpin Township police are investigating after three dogs were brutally shot in Armstrong County.

Jakob Kelvington said he let his dogs Echo, Aura, and Rex outside on his fenced-in property.

But he said somehow the dogs got loose.

Within a matter of seconds, Kelvington says he started calling them back home and said as they were running back to him, several shots were fired. All three dogs were hit.

Two have died, and the other is recovering after being shot above its eye. The owner said he has no idea why anyone would kill his dogs.

"Hopefully, we will get justice for all three of them. Dogs should never go through that no dog owner should go through that and see their pride and joy is basically just getting shot in front of you," Kelvington said.

Kelvington added that his dogs have always been friendly, and Echo was a registered therapy dog. All were 5 years old or younger.

Gilpin police said they're working with the Armstrong County humane officer and reviewing surveillance footage from the incident.

The police chief said that one dog did bite a person.