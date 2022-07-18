ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Authorities: WV woman awakens from coma, identifies brother

By Associated Press
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jOgfx_0gjltehm00

Woman from West Virginia awakens from coma, identifies brother as attacker 00:32

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with trying to kill his sister, who recently awakened from a two-year coma and identified him as her attacker, authorities said.

News outlets reported that Wanda Palmer was found unconscious with serious head injuries at her home in Jackson County on June 10, 2020.

Palmer was in a coma in a nursing home for two years. Her brother, Daniel Palmer, had been identified as a suspect, but investigators did not have enough evidence to file charges, court documents said.

A deputy received a call on June 27 from a protective services worker who said she had started to speak single words and seemed to respond when questioned.

In a July 12 interview with a deputy, Wanda Palmer said the person who injured her was her brother and she identified him as Daniel, a criminal complaint obtained by WCHS-TV said .

Daniel Palmer, 55, has been charged with attempted murder and malicious wounding, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Sheriff Ross Mellinger said the situation "is about as rare as it gets."

Online court records show Daniel Palmer is being held in jail on $500,000 bail. It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer as of Sunday.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man charged in drunk driving wreck that killed fetus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with a felony in a drunken driving accident that killed an unborn child.Timothy Wickline, 29, was charged with driving under the influence causing death in Monday's two-vehicle collision on Interstate 77 near Sissonville, the Kanawha County sheriff's office said in a news release.Witnesses said Wickline's northbound vehicle crossed the median and entered the southbound lanes. A pregnant female driver in the other vehicle that was hit was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where a doctor confirmed the death of her fetus.Wickline, who is from Greenbrier County, was being held Wednesday at the South Central Regional Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond, the statement said. Jail records didn't indicate whether Wickline has an attorney who could comment on the charge.
CHARLESTON, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia man sentenced to 40 years in officer's death

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man was sentenced to the maximum 40 years in prison Wednesday in the fatal shooting of a police officer who had responded to a parking complaint.Joshua Phillips learned his fate in Kanawha County Circuit Court in the December 2020 shooting of Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.A jury convicted Phillips last month of a second-degree murder charge. He received an additional six-month sentence for simple possession of a controlled substance. Those sentences will be served consecutively.According to a police complaint, a resident had said that Phillips, of Charleston, parked his sport utility vehicle on her property.Prosecutors said Johnson was worried about her safety because Phillips had pulled a gun, prevented Johnson from getting to her service revolver and struggled with her before shots were fired. According to testimony at the trial, Phillips fired six shots. Johnson, 28, was shot in the neck.
wajr.com

Ohio woman killed in I-68 crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. – A Sunday morning crash on westbound I-68 killed an Ohio woman, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department. Around 7:22 a car driven by Kealani Brianne Smith, 24, lost control of her vehicle at the 12-mile marker and crashed off the roadway. Smith was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Jackson County, WV
Crime & Safety
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Jackson County, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Man, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawyer says West Virginia judge pointed gun at her in courtroom

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation has accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a handgun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Attorney Lauren Varnado had been defending the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation in the New Martinsville, West Virginia courtroom of Judge David W. Hummel Jr. when she said the judge pulled out a Colt .45 pistol from a shoulder holster underneath his robe.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WYFF4.com

Murder suspect from Virginia taken into custody along I-85, authorities say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, a man wanted for murder was arrested along Interstate 85 in Anderson County on Monday morning. WYFF News 4 was sent a video of heavy law enforcement around exit 19. (Watch video above) We reached out to Anderson...
thelevisalazer.com

INDIANA WOMAN ACCUSED OF SHOOTING A KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER IN KNOTT COUNTY IN 2021 SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN RELATED FEDERAL FIREARM CHARGES CASE

JULY 18, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. GOING TO SPEND DECADES (AND LIKELY THE REST OF HER LIFE) IN BOTH FEDERAL AND STATE PRISONS: TIFFANY R. MILLER, 38, OF KENDALLVILLE, INDIANA; PLEAD GUILTY TO TWO FEDERAL GUN CHARGES IN CONNECTION TO HER SHOOTING & WOUNDING A KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TROOPER IN KNOTT COUNTY IN JULY 2021; AND IS STILL FACING STATE CHARGES AS WELL.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coma#Awakens#Head Injuries#Violent Crime#Wchs Tv
WTRF- 7News

Attorney describes the scene as West Virginia judge allegedly reveals gun in courtroom: “Non-stop abuse”

A gun brandished in a courtroom. It’s a shocking thought. Maybe even more so if it was allegedly done by a judge.  Last week, 7News first learned of these allegations against Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr.  –> Wetzel County judge allegedly brandished gun in West Virginia courtroom <– A Houston-based attorney claims that during […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Armed ‘Good Samaritan’ stopped Indiana mall shooting, broke mall rules

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — While police are crediting an Indiana man with shooting and killing a suspect in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting Sunday, mall policy prohibited him from carrying at all. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the shooter was shot and killed by a man...
CBS Pittsburgh

State troopers are out in full force to deter speeding on roadways

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Speeders on the highway: beware. The Pennsylvania State Police are warning motorists that just because you don't see them, doesn't mean they're not out in force.State police are cracking down on fast drivers who are using technology to try to keep them from getting tickets.The state police said if you don't see a trooper in their normal spots looking for speeders, don't make the mistake of thinking they're taking a break.The roads and highways of Pennsylvania are expansive and long. Great places to hit the gas to make up some time and it's even better if that...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
kmmo.com

VIRGINIA RESIDENTS FACING DRUG CHARGES HAVE COURT PROCEEDINGS SCHEDULED

Two Virginia residents charged with felonies after a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County on April 6 have court proceedings scheduled. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper’s report says he located 86 pounds of marijuana, 11 pounds of THC edibles, six pounds of THC wax, 172 THC-infused vape cartridges, 2.2 pounds of psylocybin mushroom chocolates and 50 Xanax and 50 Adderall pills.
WHIZ

Pennsylvania Man in 2-hour Standoff

Law enforcement from several agencies had a heavy presence in the Underwood Avenue area in Zanesville Sunday evening. The State Highway Patrol reported the incident began in Belmont County when a vehicle rear-ended a car and fled. A trooper from the Cambridge Post later saw the vehicle around 6:42pm and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC man sentenced in $1M VA fraud case

NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A North Carolina man was sentenced on Monday for defrauding the VA, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced. 58-year-old Marshall resident John Cook will serve 5 months in prison, 5 months of home confinement, and three years of supervised release after being convicted […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Kanawha Co. shelter full after police seize 22 dogs from Belle

BELLE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and Belle Police Department seized 22 dogs from a home on Tuesday. The KCHA says the seizure was recommended after Belle PD responded to a call at the home for a family member. The owner agreed to fully surrender the dogs, allowing the KCHA to provide […]
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in motorcycle crash in Hopewell

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - At least one person is dead in an overnight motorcycle crash in Hopewell Township. The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Kane Road near Laird Drive. Police were on the scene for about an hour following the crash. We've reached out to police for further details and are awaiting a response. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, OH
The Associated Press

Florida high school shooter’s penalty trial set to begin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz begins Monday with the jury hearing opening statements and then the first evidence about the 2018 massacre that left 14 students and three staff members dead at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The...
PennLive.com

17-year-old dies days after central Pa. crash, coroner says

A 17-year-old boy died last week, nearly 10 days after crashing in Adams County, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Andrew Karabinos Jr., of Reading Township, was identified as the driver in a crash that occurred around 8:30 p.m. July 6, in the 500 block of Hunterstown Hampton Road in Straban Township, the coroner’s office said.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy