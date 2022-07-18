Lions Madden 23 Receivers Ratings Released

Jameson Williams received a 98 speed rating in the latest edition of Madden Football .

The Detroit Lions are expected to have an improved wide receiving unit in 2022.

On Monday, the ratings for wide receivers in the latest edition of Madden Football were released.

Last season, Detroit's receiving corps struggled with injuries, losing Tyrell Williams and Quintez Cephus early in the season.

As a result, quarterback Jared Goff was never able to establish a deep passing game, until changes to the roster were made.

Detroit decided to add Josh Reynolds to the team, and counted on his relationship with Goff to aid the offense.

Reynolds quickly aided the offense, and allowed Goff to settle in to his role as the signal-caller later in the season.

The emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown also gives supporters a significant amount of hope heading into his second season .

"We did a good job in terms of the picks we made, and going out and getting Chark," receivers coach Antwaan Randle El told reporters several weeks ago. "We're well on the way to enjoying it. It made our room much more competitive for sure.

"We're talking about the guys that can play -- the talent from that perspective, and going and making plays, the physical nature. You have guys who are smart. That's what you want. It's good to have them. We want to take this thing to another level."

Drafting Jameson Williams with the No. 12 overall pick has given the offense the confidence it needs that explosive plays will increase, when he indeed hits the field after rehabbing from injury.

Lions overall receiver ratings.