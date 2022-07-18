ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: 'We Are a Superleague'

By Tony Tsoukalas
 3 days ago

Sankey says the SEC is not panicked by the recent additions of UCLA and Southern California to the Big Ten.

ATLANTA — The SEC isn’t concerned about a shift in power in college football. During his appearance at SEC Media Days, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made it clear he is comfortable with his conference’s standing following the Big Ten's announcement to add UCLA and Southern California in 2024.

The SEC is set to make two major additions of its own as it will bring in Oklahoma and Texas to the conference in July of 2025. According to Sankey, that will keep the conference in a place of power in the Power Five landscape.

“This keeps the SEC in contiguous states which reflects a reasonable geography and like-minded universities,” Sankey said. “There’s no sense of urgency in our league. No panic in reaction to others’ actions. We know who we are.”

During his introductory statement, Sankey brought up that the SEC had won the past three national championships — Georgia (2021), Alabama (2020) and LSU (2019). He also pointed out that since 1998, the conference has had six different programs win the national title, including Alabama (2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020), Auburn (2010), Florida (2006 and 2008), Georgia (2021), LSU (2003, 2007 and 2019) and Tennessee (1998).

Sankey said he didn’t talk with SEC presidents until roughly a week after the Big Ten announced the future additions of UCLA and USC. When asked about the possibility of conglomerations and super leagues in college football, he spoke confidently in his conference’s position, stating “We are a superleague.”

Sankey was even asked whether or not the SEC’s addition of Oklahoma and Texas would “trump” the Big Ten’s move to add UCLA and USC.

“Yes,” he said. “Not sure we want to use the word trump all the time these days. We're in contiguous states in the southeast quadrant— I do have a few letters about what the southeast mean— but we are in the southeast quadrant of the United States. Those two additions actually restore rivalries.”

As for the possibility of Oklahoma and Texas joining the conference early, Sankey said that decision is out of his hands.

“That’s not up to me," Sankey said. "That’s about the relationship between Oklahoma, Texas and the Big 12. We are focused on the addition coming July 1, 2025.”

While Sankey expressed contentment with his conference's current and upcoming standing, he didn't totally rule out the possibility of the SEC adding teams past the incoming additions of Oklahoma and Texas.

“We’re attentive; we’re engaged in conversation,” Sankey said. “The great news for the Southeastern Conference is people call and say, 'Hey you’re doing something special.' They kind of hint around the edges. We’ll watch what happens around us. And be thoughtful, but be nimble.”

Comments / 0

Top Questions for Alabama Representatives During SEC Media Days

ATLANTA — SEC Football Media Days is the best opportunity for fans to get a peek into the minds of their team's coach and star players ahead of the upcoming football season. Everything from storylines, expectations, issues surrounding the sport, and more will be discussed at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta this week.
Everything Alabama Coach Nick Saban Said at 2022 SEC Media Days

The full transcript of what Alabama coach Nick Saban said at the podium in the main room at the College Football Fall of Fame on Tuesday morning:. GREG SANKEY: Our first coach this morning is Nick Saban who has led his teams over his career to seven national championships. He has earned eight National Coach of the Year awards and 10 SEC championships.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

There's also the BamaCentral Forums. The MLB Draft concluded with a total of four Alabama players being selected. LHP Conner Prielipp was selected in the second round by the Minnesota Twins. RHP Dylan Ray was selected in the fourth round by the Arizona Diamondbacks. RHP Jacob McNairy was selected in...
