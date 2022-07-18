ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nixa’s McCauley Park to undergo renovations for new all-inclusive park

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

NIXA, Mo.- McCauley Park is about to get a new makeover. The City of Nixa Parks & Recreation Department announced Monday that McCauley Park will undergo renovations to make the park more all-inclusive. The park is the most well-known for sharing the same space with the Nixa Community Center and the Nixa pool.

“Nixa Parks and Recreation knows that play is fundamental to a child’s development, and children with all abilities deserve the opportunity to be socially accepted and included in play with their peers. The new playground design aims to encourage interaction, break down barriers, foster friendships, and encourage multigenerational play,” says Matt Crouse, Nixa’s Director of Parks & Recreation.

The new playground will replace the existing equipment in the park with new inclusive features such as sensory seating, motion sensor arch, pour-in-place surfacing, and a tube slide.

The renovation will cost just under $1 million and construction is anticipated to begin in the fall of 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2022.

