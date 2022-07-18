ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Leading medical manufacturer to open site in Charleston County

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago
Two insulin syringe pen on a blue background

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading Switzerland-based supplier of drug delivery products will soon open a manufacturing plant in Charleston County.

SHL Medical was founded in 1989. “The company uses top-notch technology to create autoinjectors, pen injectors, and innovative specialty delivery solutions that allow patients to self-inject at home,” county leaders said.

In addition, SHL Medical provides contract manufacturing and engineering services for various types of equipment for use in water testing, laboratory handling, neurology, and industrial work.

$90 million is invested in the site, which is estimated to create over 160 new jobs.

“As a globally respected designer and manufacturer of drug delivery services, SHL Medical is a tremendous addition to South Carolina’s booming life sciences ecosystem,” said James Chappell, CEO of SC Biotechnology Industry Organization. “Our state’s strong relations with Switzerland will be further enhanced with SHL’s decision to grow and expand their North American markets from South Carolina.”

The new facility is due to begin operations in 2024. Interested job-seekers can apply to join the SHL Medical team by visiting the company’s career website.

