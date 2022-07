HUTTO, Texas — The City of Hutto has won a $4 million lawsuit against developer Legacy Hutto LLC concerning a mixed-use development first announced in 2019. According to a release from the City, Legacy claimed in 2020 that the City "breached its contract on a project that would've been anchored by Perfect Game," a company focused on amateur baseball recruiting, rankings and events. Legacy's official lawsuit filing came after the law firm used by Hutto City Council found "legal flaws in the Legacy contract and brought them to City Council's attention" in 2020.

HUTTO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO