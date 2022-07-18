ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston City Council redistricting maps address rapid population and demographic change

By Emma Whalen ewhalen@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months of deliberations, Charleston officials released a draft map of new City Council districts. The top priority for city officials is rebalancing each district's populations. But after that, competing priorities such as racial makeup and community connections within districts can complicate the process. Every 10 years, the U.S....

The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - OCRM - Stephen and Cynthia Haynsworth

PUBLIC NOTICE Stephen and Cynthia Haynsworth have applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a recreational dock modification permit at 3148 Bohicket Rd, Johns Island, SC. Comments will be received by the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management, 1362 McMillan Avenue, Suite 400, Charleston, SC 29405 by August 2, 2022. AD# 2013606.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
The Post and Courier

SC Ethics Commission updates Charleston mayoral candidate Peter Shahid fundraising numbers

Charleston City Councilman Peter Shahid has raised $52,817.86 in his bid for mayor, an amended filing with the state Ethics Commission shows. When the July 10 filing deadline for the second quarter of 2022 closed, Shahid's fundraising records on the state's reporting website showed he had raised just over $7,400. That was an error, his campaign manager told The Post and Courier.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Time to haul the masks back out, South Carolina

If you haven’t been paying attention to COVID lately — and how wonderful has it been to not pay attention to COVID lately — it’s probably time to start. Thirty-two S.C. counties — including Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley — now have high levels of the disease. That’s up from just nine last week, and it means it’s time for most South Carolinians to fall back into the uncomfortable routine that we’ve been trying so hard to forget.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New $61M apartment-hotel combo breaks ground on King Street in Charleston

Developers kicked off construction July 21 on a new $61 million, 50-unit extended-stay hotel at the site of a former retail store in downtown Charleston. Real estate investment and management firms Capital Square of Virginia and Method Co. of Philadelphia broke ground on development of ROOST Apartment Hotel that will cater to short-term and extended-stay guests at the former Dixie Furniture site at 529 King St.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - Meeting - July 21

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-SMALL A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Small (BAR-S) will be held on Thursday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m., at 2 George Street, First Floor, Public Meeting Room. Detailed information on agenda items will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following applications will be considered. 12 Line Street - - TMS # 459-05-04-138 Request demolition of portion of historic structure. Site visit 8:30 am. Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at (843) 724-3781 or view the website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2013157.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County accepting applications for home repair funding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is accepting applications for its critical home repair program to fund improvements that make homes safe and livable. The program provides funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to assist those of low to moderate income whose homes are in need of repairs. Charleston County Council approved $33 million to address needed repairs, county spokesperson Kelsey Barlow said.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Colleton County School Board raises teacher, staff salary

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Colleton County School Board of Trustees on Monday voted to raise pay for district teachers and staff. The Board passed a $51.2 million budget that includes a major salary increase for employees in order to help the district remain “competitive” with our counties. Teacher salary will be raised by $4,000 for […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown Co. school board accepts $1.9M from state to bolster teacher raises

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School Board voted unanimously July 19 to accept an additional $1.9 million in state education funding to go toward special education teachers, retirement matches and teacher salary increases. The district initially approved a $2,000 raise for teachers at its June 28 meeting. Following first...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Spotlight on potholes, porch snakes at town council

A Summerville resident’s laundry list of quality-of-life grievances closed out the town council’s July 14 public session with a resounding boom, as the complainant kicked off her four-minute harangue by highlighting damaged thoroughfares along Germantown Road and Atlantic Street. Linda Whetsell didn’t disguise her frustration in reporting how...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Company to bring 165 new jobs to Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A worldwide company that designs, develops and manufactures drug delivery solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will establish operations in Charleston County. SHL Medical’s $90 million investment, which will include approximately 165 new jobs, will expand the company’s global footprint and “meet growing demands...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Co. School District, broke state law, board member claims

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A sitting Charleston County School Board member is accusing the district superintendent and the school board chair of violating state law at Monday’s meetings. Cindy Bohn Coats, the longest-serving member of the board, says state Freedom of Information Act laws were violated when several items...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Morrison Yard To Open First Phase Of Multi-Family Community And Workspace In September 2022

Morrison Yard, the 4.6-acre, mixed-use community located in Charleston’s Upper Peninsula, is on track to complete its first apartment residences this summer and will welcome its first residents in September. The mindfully-designed space, which expects to celebrate its grand opening later this year, will bring apartment homes, workspaces, shops, restaurants, and 1.5 acres of green space to Charleston’s growing and vibrant community.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Roads opening back up in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reporting several roads are opening back Wednesday night after flooding downtown. Earlier in the day, parts of several roads including Fishburne Street, Broad Street, East Bay Street, King Street and Rutledge Avenue were closed.
CHARLESTON, SC

