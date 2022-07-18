Charleston City Council redistricting maps address rapid population and demographic change

CITY OF CHARLESTON BOARD OF ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW-SMALL A meeting of the Board of Architectural Review-Small (BAR-S) will be held on Thursday, July 28, at 4:30 p.m., at 2 George Street, First Floor, Public Meeting Room. Detailed information on agenda items will be available one week prior to the meeting on the City website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar or by calling (843) 724-3781. The following applications will be considered. 12 Line Street - - TMS # 459-05-04-138 Request demolition of portion of historic structure. Site visit 8:30 am. Individuals with questions concerning the above items should contact the Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability at (843) 724-3781 or view the website at www.charleston-sc.gov/bar. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, people who need alternative formats, ASL (American Sign Language) Interpretation or other accommodation please contact Janet Schumacher at (843) 577-1389 or schumacherj@charleston-sc.gov three business days prior to the meeting. AD# 2013157.
