NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman after dragging her to a secluded area on the Upper West Side.The man was on an electric scooter and snuck up behind the woman very early on Wednesday morning, according to police.The woman, 33, was walking on 69th Street between Columbus and Broadway, which is lined with apartments and a church, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Thursday. The NYPD said the man grabbed and dragged her to an area out of view from the street, forcibly touched her, then attempted to rape her. The department released pictures of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO