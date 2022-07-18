Millions of dollars in federal funding announced for new West Carrollton river district project

WEST CARROLLTON — Millions of dollars in federal funds will help West Carrollton develop the proposed river district along the Great Miami River, according to a city spokesperson.

>>PREVIOUS REPORT: West Carrollton votes to move forward with new River District development

West Carrollton will receive $3 million in federal funds that will go directly towards the city’s Whitewater Park project, which was approved by city council in May.

“Last week, we were informed that Congressman Mike Turner obtained $3 million in federal funding for the City’s whitewater park project. The funds would be available in 2023 when we begin making improvements to the low dam as part of the whitewater park design,” Mike Lucking, West Carrollton’s Economic Development Director said in the media release.

The project was billed at $10 million, however city leaders said in May they were hoping to secure federal grants to help pay for parts of the project.

The park will stretch along the Great Miami River, and will have boating, competitive kayaking, canoeing and river surfing. The river district would extend from I-75 to the existing businesses on the east end of West Carrollton and will also include housing and hotels.

>>Sunday rainfall breaks 74-year-old record in Dayton

“West Carrollton’s long-term vision for the area along the Great Miami River is truly exciting. It is this type of economic development that has attracted families and businesses to the greater Dayton area. The $3 million in federal funding I secured for dam restoration will subsequently help launch this phase of their project and provide new tourism opportunities for West Carrollton,” Turner said in the media release.

The project is currently in a preliminary feasibility study phase that is expected to be completed in September. The study is collecting river hydrology data like seasonal water levels and will be used in future planning phases of the project, the city spokesperson said.

McLaughlin Whitewater Group, the firm contracted for the project, will move into phase two of the plan which calls for design drawings of the project to a 30% completion level. Phase two of the project is expected to be completed in late 2022 with construction starting in 2023.

©2022 Cox Media Group