Mineola, TX

This East Texas town was included on a list of best places for retirement in the state

By Michael Fowler
 3 days ago

MINEOLA, Texas ( KETK ) — World Atlas released a list of the best small towns to retire in Texas , and one town in the heart of East Texas made the list.

Among 12 other towns across the state, including Port Aransas, Fredericksburg, Boerne and others, the Wood County city of Mineola was selected as a great town for retirement. World Atlas described Mineola as “the most suitable place to retire in style ,” citing their lively downtown area that features fashion shops, a winery and places for yoga.

“The beautifully-restored Historic Downtown District is full of antique shops, local restaurants, as well as rustic bars, and cozy cafes,” the article reads. “Set embraced by 2,900 acres of natural preserve, it is also a dream destination for those who love wildlife and outdoor pursuits .”

Finally, they said that retirees who decide to buy a home in Mineola will find homes for an average price of $200,000. To read the full article, click here .

