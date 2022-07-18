ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Four inmates accused of starting fires, breaking hot water line inside Ottawa County jail

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iidma_0gjlqjE200
Ottawa County Jail Ottawa County Jail

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Several areas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has been damaged after four inmates started a fire Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the inmates started the fire because they were upset about other inmates receiving a pencil.

The fire was started in the recreational yard. After the fire was created, the inmates began smashing windows.

Officers, firefighters, and first responders were called to the jail.

Once the inmates were placed into another cell, they broke a hot water line. No one was sent to the hospital, and the incident is under investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Independence Police Arrest Cherryvale Man Allegedly With Various Illegal Drugs

A Cherryvale man was arrested for alleged drug possession. Officers were dispatched on July 17th to the 500 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. to assist EMS. When the officers arrived they were alerted that there were possibly illegal narcotics inside a vehicle. After an investigation, 20-year-old Nathan Lyons-Kebert was arrested for possession of a depressant, possession of Meth, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
CHERRYVALE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

No survivors in head-on crash, East Hwy 86 in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. reports in Newton County of a head-on crash just to the east of Shetland Road on East Hwy 86 alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. East Newton Fire/Granby Fire, Midway Fire Protection District, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Inmates#The Sheriff S Office#Cox Media Group
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Inmate Charged Again

A Nowata man is facing new charges for causing another incident at the Washington County Jail. Deontae Hicks was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault on Monday at the Washington County Courthouse. Hicks remains in custody on felony charges. According to an affidavit, a male victim said that he...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Victim named in Sunnyvale neighborhood shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin police release the name of a shooting victim hospitalized in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The Joplin Police Department states someone reported a shooting in the area of 35th Street and Finley Avenue. >Previous article: Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in...
JOPLIN, MO
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested on Warrant for 2019 Rape Charges

A Bartlesville man was arrested on a 2019 warrant for first degree rape among other felony counts. Keiffe Aponte appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday. The defendant is facing a total of three felony counts. According to an affidavit, an 18-year-old female victim reported that Aponte had raped...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
kggfradio.com

Delaware Man Arrested on Burglary Warrant

A Delaware man is arrested on a warrant for burglary. 42-year-old Justin Swalley was arrested by the South Coffeyville Police Department on a burglary charge requested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. The charge was filed on June 8th for an incident that occurred in Lenapah. Swalley is accused of burglarizing a mobile home and was caught on a trail camera running away from the residence.
DELAWARE, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fatal crash claims the life of Carthage teen

JOPLIN, Mo. — The deceased passenger from this crash has been identified as Keenan A. Reed, age 19 of Carthage, Missouri. Next of kin has been notified. >> GO FUND ME FOR FAMILY EXPENSES, CARTHAGE TEEN KILLED IN CRASH A juvenile passenger in the vehicle has been released from the hospital and the driver of the vehicle is still in...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

18 indicted in Missouri multi-county meth conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal grand jury indicted 18 people in what investigators call a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Law enforcement officers seized 29 pounds of methamphetamine, $57,000 in cash, and guns in the investigation. The federal indictment charged the defendants with being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Grass fire at former 66 Speedway property

JOPLIN, Mo. – Monday afternoon 2:25 p.m. reports of a grass fire on the former 66 Speedway property alerted Jasper County E911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Joplin Fire Dept and Galena Fire assisted as mutual aid. Junge Blvd was closed to traffic...
JOPLIN, MO
933kwto.com

18 Individuals Indicted for Southwest Missouri Meth Operation

18 individuals in and around Southwest Missouri have been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute large amounts of methamphetamine. According to the Department of Justice, officers seized approximately 29 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately $57,000, and firearms. The federal indictment charges each of the 18 defendants with...
MISSOURI STATE
gifamilyradio.com

Arrest Made After Woman Passed Out In Vehicle

Monday night, an officer with the GI Police Department was flagged down at Casey's, 1420 S Locust St, reference a female who appeared to be passed out in her vehicle. The female, Ashley Osburn was contacted and arrested on an active and confirmed arrest warrant from Newton County, Missouri. Ashley...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Workshop prepares attendees for “worst case scenarios”

JOPLIN, MO. — An increase in public and mass shootings has prompted one local hospital to discuss the emergency response, if such a terrible event were to happen in the four states. Tuesday afternoon (7/19), Freeman Health System hosted an emergency response workshop led by Freeman’s Health and Safety Officer. Several agencies including the Joplin […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police Honor Memory and Dedication of Ofc David Brewer and wife, Stacey

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Dept remember one of their longtime officers and his wife who were killed on this date, July 20, 2018:. “Its been four years since we lost Officer David Brewer and his wife Stacey in an off-duty motorcycle crash. We continue to miss him and today we honor his memory and the dedication he gave to the Joplin Police Department and the citizens of Joplin.” — July 20, 2022.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman missing and endangered, Jasper County Sheriff seeks assistance

UPDATED INFORMATION: Tuesday, July 19 the Jasper County Sheriff’s office released the following information.  Thus removing Michele Stone as Endangered and Missing. “After further investigation it has been determined that Michele Stone does not appear to have been kidnapped. Detectives have obtained video footage of her at a fast-food restaurant and other locations where she is alone in her vehicle,...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
69K+
Followers
121K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy