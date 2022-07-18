ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Vancouver woman dies in I-5 crash in Hazel Dell

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol....

katu.com

Comments / 5

Candy Neighbours
3d ago

it's really nice to know these things, that way I can take an alternative route . thanks ! and I hope everyone is okay 👌

Reply(1)
5
Candy Neighbours
3d ago

not many people know how to take the time anymore to say thank you 🙂 have a nice day and thanks for noticing...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

Woman hit, killed by train in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. — A woman was killed after she was hit by a freight train in Washougal Thursday morning. Crews from Camas and Washougal were called to the crash on Southeast Lechner Street just after 4:15 a.m. According to Camas police, a 65-year-old woman had been struck and killed...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KXL

Woman Killed By Train In Camas

CAMAS, Wash. — A woman died after being hit by a freight train early Thursday morning. The 65-year-old woman was hit by a BNSF train at a crossing on SE Lechner Street around 4:15am.
CAMAS, WA
Nationwide Report

54-year-old Lee W Joner killed after a solo-vehicle crash in Cowlitz County (Cowlitz County, WA)

Authorities identified 54-year-old Lee W Joner, from Ridgefield, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on July 20 in Cowlitz County. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place just before 3 a.m. on the State Route 503 spur, at milepost 38. According to the investigation reports, Lee W Joner was heading northbound when his 2008 Chevy Silverado drifted off the roadway to the left and crashed into a fence.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Pedestrian killed when struck by train in Camas

Unidentified 65-year-old female was struck at the train crossing on SE Lechner Street. An unidentified 65-year-old female was struck and killed by a train early Thursday in East Clark County. On Thursday (July 21) at about 4:16 a.m., Camas Police, Washougal Police and Camas-Washougal Fire were dispatched to a collision...
CAMAS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hazel Dell, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Accidents
City
Vancouver, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Hazel Dell, WA
Vancouver, WA
Accidents
Hazel Dell, WA
Accidents
Vancouver, WA
Crime & Safety
kptv.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Washougal

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KPTV) - A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being hit by a train in Washougal. Clark County Dispatch confirmed to FOX 12 that a pedestrian was hit by a train in the 500 block of 6th Street at about 4:17 a.m. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHOUGAL, WA
kptv.com

Crash leaves Ridgefield man dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man was found dead after his vehicle crashed on State Route 503 near mile point 38 Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver, identified as 54-year-old Lee W. Joner, of Ridgefield, was not wearing a seat belt when his vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK, left the road just before 3 a.m. and hit a fence.
RIDGEFIELD, WA
Nationwide Report

Woman killed after being struck by a train in Washougal (Washougal, WA)

On early Thursday morning, a woman lost her life after being hit by a train in Washougal. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place in the 500 block of 6th Street at approximately 4:17 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that a 65-year-old woman got struck by a freight train. The victim died of her injuries at the scene. The incident occurred along the Burlington Northern Santa Fe line.
WASHOUGAL, WA
Nationwide Report

54-year-old man killed after a single-vehicle crash in Vancouver (Vancouver, WA)

On Wednesday morning, a 54-year-old man, from Ridgefield, lost his life following a traffic collision in Vancouver. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 503 near mile point 38 a little before 3 a.m. The early reports showed that a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado PK swerved off the road and crashed into a fence for reasons that are yet to be known.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsp#I 5#Southwest Washington#Washington State Patrol
KXL

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Crash On I-5 In Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A chain reaction of crashes on Interstate 5 southbound approaching 99th Street killed one driver and injured two others on Monday morning. Washington State Patrol says 64-year-old Judith Cherryhomes of Vancouver died after she was hit from behind while stopped in traffic in the right lane around 10:00am.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

1 person injured after driver crashes into home in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured Wednesday morning after a driver crashed their vehicle into a northeast Portland home. Just before 8 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a home at Northeast Weidler Street and Northeast 102nd Avenue. PF&R said the driver of the vehicle was not injured.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman’s body found in vehicle in Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A woman’s body was found in a vehicle parked in Salem on Thursday morning. Officers were dispatched to the area after a 911 call and arrived at the scene in the 3300 block of Portland Road Northeast. Detectives were in the early stages of the...
SALEM, OR
Nationwide Report

64-year-old Judith M Cherryhomes killed, 2 people injured after a three-vehicle wreck in Hazel Dell (Vancouver, WA)

Authorities identified 64-year-old Judith M Cherryhomes, from Vancouver, as the woman who lost her life following a multi-vehicle accident on Monday in Hazel Dell. As per the initial information, the fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on Interstate 5, just north of 99th Street a little before 10 a.m. The preliminary investigation indicated that because of an earlier accident, Judith M Cherryhomes’ vehicle was stopped, along with other cars, in the right lane of southbound I-5.
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Vancouver, CA
KATU.com

Salem police investigating after woman found dead in car

SALEM, Ore. — Police in Salem are investigating a woman’s death. They say someone found her body in a car Thursday morning off Portland Road NE near Rose Garden Street. Detectives investigated and determined the woman had been shot. Authorities have not released her name. They said there...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Gresham woman recovering after SE Portland shooting

Catalytic converter thefts are at an all-time high, and FOX 12 wants to help you learn how to protect yours. The number of murders, robberies, serious assaults and other violent crimes rose significantly in Washington last year while the number of officers available to respond to them continued to plummet.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy