Vancouver woman dies in I-5 crash in Hazel Dell
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol....katu.com
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — A 64-year-old Vancouver woman died Monday when a car she was in was struck from behind, according to Washington State Patrol....katu.com
it's really nice to know these things, that way I can take an alternative route . thanks ! and I hope everyone is okay 👌
not many people know how to take the time anymore to say thank you 🙂 have a nice day and thanks for noticing...
Comments / 5