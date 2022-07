DICKEY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off was held on Saturday, July 9 in Dickey, N.D. In its 13th year, the event showcased 26 cooks, all hoping to win a Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey trophy and generate donations for Hospice of the Red River Valley. Nearly 300 people enjoyed 90 racks of ribs and numerous donated entrees, salads and desserts at the event. The event raised more than $20,000 for Hospice of the Red River Valley in memory of loved ones who have been cared for by the organization.

