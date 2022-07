INDIANAPOLIS — You’ve heard of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, but did you know there is a third type of the disease?. Type 1 diabetes is something you are born with, an inability of your body to produce insulin which is essential in the breakdown of glucose which gives your body energy. Type 2 diabetes is something you develop, whether it be through obesity or other contributing health factors.

