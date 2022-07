BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police in Beaufort County say one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Park. According to Bluffton Police, the victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police tell WJCL an arrest has been made in the case but could not immediately provide additional information.

BLUFFTON, SC ・ 20 HOURS AGO