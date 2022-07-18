Take a tour of the $270 million state-of-the-art Nike track stadium hosting the World Athletics Championships
- The 2022 World Athletics Championships are being hosted at the University of Oregon's Hayward Field.
- Nike and the school recently renovated the stadium at a cost of $270 million.
- The project was funded entirely by private donations, led by Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
- The new features include an underground museum, a 10-story tower, and state-of-the-art facilities.
- The big star of the show is the new underground training facility and locker room with tons of amenities that will help Oregon in recruiting.
- The university contracted with Hoffman Construction and SRG Partnership for the renovations.
- Here's a look at the facility's luxurious layout and design.
