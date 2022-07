NORFOLK, Va. - So far this year in Norfolk, more than 750 cars have been stolen, according to police. And now, interim Police Chief Mike Goldsmith told the city council this week the department is launching a PSA to warn drivers of Kia and Hyundai vehicles they may want to consider getting a steering wheel lock as certain models of those cars are easier to hot-wire and steal.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO