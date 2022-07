Senator Patrick M. Gallivan (R-C, Elma) is urging Governor Hochul to sign legislation to increase the penalty for those convicted of operating a boat while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs when a child 15 years or younger is onboard. Senator Gallivan co-sponsored a bill (S.947A) to align New York State’s navigation law with ‘Leandra’s Law,’ which provides increased penalties for intoxicated persons who operate a motor vehicle when a child is a passenger.

