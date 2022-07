Two-time Emmy-winning Ozark actress Julia Garner is reportedly the top choice to play Madonna in a forthcoming biopic about the music icon. According to Variety, Garner is said to have been offered the role, but it is currently unclear if she has accepted. The film will reportedly follow Madonna's life through "the early days of the oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention," with the singer herself behind the camera as director of the movie. Garner has been working in film and TV for more than a decade but is most well-known as Ruth Langmore from Ozark.

MOVIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO