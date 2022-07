Miami, known for its celebrity hotspot Millionaires Row, is now also making a name for itself as the city of painfully high rents. Through May, rent soared nearly 40% in the Magic City over the last year, according to recent data from CoreLogic, a provider of real estate research. The median rent in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall area is now a hefty $2,435.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO