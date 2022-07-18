ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

FAA Approves Supertall Height For One Brickell City Centre At 1,049 Feet

By 15 Comments
thenextmiami.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Aviation Administration has given the green light to build the supertall tower known as One Brickell City Centre. According to a July 15 letter to developer Swire Properties, the tower...

www.thenextmiami.com

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenextmiami.com

New Details Of Downtown Miami Hyatt Proposal With 1,800 Apartments, 600 Hotel Rooms

Details of a massive downtown Miami project from Hyatt and development partner Gencom have been revealed, with city commissioners scheduled to take up the proposal this month. According to newly released documents, the 3-tower project is planned to include:. 1,796 residential units (of which 264 will be serviced apartments) 615...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Government
thenextmiami.com

Construction Permit Application Submitted For 872 Units At 1900 Biscayne

The developer of the twin-tower 1900 Biscayne (also known as Edgewater Collective) has submitted an application for a construction permit. According to the July 12 filing, 1900 Biscayne will include 872 multifamily condo units. The top off at height is listed at 42 floors, or 465 feet. Hard construction cost...
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

Block 45 Gets Utilities For 616 Apartments

The developers of the Block 45 tower in Overtown has secured water and sewer utilities from Miami-Dade County. According to the July 11 agreement, Block 45 will include:. The developer had inked a utilities deal in March 2020, just as the pandemic was hitting. Since then, the developer opted to put the planning and permitting process through the County system, rather than go through the City of Miami rules.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brickell City Centre#Faa Approves#Miami Dolphins
CBS News

Residents of this U.S. city face a huge spike in rents

Miami, known for its celebrity hotspot Millionaires Row, is now also making a name for itself as the city of painfully high rents. Through May, rent soared nearly 40% in the Magic City over the last year, according to recent data from CoreLogic, a provider of real estate research. The median rent in the Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall area is now a hefty $2,435.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
NBC Miami

As Lobster Mini-Season Approaches, Miami-Dade Urges Caution

Florida's lobster mini-season is days away, and Miami-Dade County Parks officials are advising those who plan to participate to be prepared. The mini-season runs from midnight at 12:01 on July 27 through midnight on July 28. Miami Dade County Parks released an advisory on Tuesday urging boaters going out on...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
bocamag.com

Florida Style & Design: Cutting Edge

Photography by Daniel Newcomb of Architect Photography. In a land where over-designed Mediterranean villas topped with barrel roof tiles reign supreme, this waterfront home’s ultra-modern design is a provocative departure. A team of experts, including Lesly Maxwell Interiors, Greg Lombardi Landscape Design and Rex Nichols Architects, masterfully conceived the 9,961-square-foot spec home, which was purchased earlier this year for $17.5 million. The seasoned professionals worked together for three years to transform the six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom property into an enticing residence that is both sexy and livable.
FLORIDA STATE
matadornetwork.com

The 7 Best Beach Bars in Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale Beach was the birthplace of spring break, and despite the city’s efforts to shoo it elsewhere, it still lives on. On any given day, you can saunter into any one of the many Fort Lauderdale beach bars and find yourself next to someone who came on spring break in 1981 and never left. And they’ve got the football-colored skin to prove it.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
What Now Miami

Shops At Merrick Park Welcomes New Retailers

Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ destination for shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Retail Roundup: Kosher grocery taking over former Publix site in Boynton Beach, Popeye’s coming to Coral Springs

Kosher foods retailer KC Market plans to become South Florida’s largest kosher supermarket when it takes over a 40,000 square-foot former Publix site in western Palm Beach County. It will be a giant step forward for the company, which has been operating an 11,000 square-foot location in Hollywood for the past decade. Construction will begin soon on renovations at the site in Village Square at ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy