GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 71-year-old who was last seen in June. Donnie Merck was last seen on Ford Circle in Greer, however he was believed to be in Louisiana on June 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. No one has seen or heard from him since.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO