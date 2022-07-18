ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, MD

Man Being Evaluated In Carroll County After Barricading Himself In Room, Threatening Police

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago
Police apprehended a 51-year-old man who threatened officers after barricading himself in Westminster. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 51-year-old man is hospitalized and being evaluated after barricading himself inside a Maryland home and threatening police with weapons, authorities announced.

Westminster Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ewing Drive shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, where there was a report of a man experiencing a behavioral emergency, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found that the man - whose name was not released - was in possession of multiple “edged weapons,” which he threatened them with before barricading himself in a room.

The rest of the occupants of the residence were all able to leave unharmed, officials noted.

“Westminster Police then requested the Carroll County Crisis Response Team to respond to assist in bringing the incident to a peaceful resolution,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 2:06 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with negotiations continuing and the subject continuing to threaten investigators, the Crisis Response Team “utilized less lethal tools in an attempt to end the barricade and get the man the assistance he needed,” according to the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 2:19 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

“Despite the presence of edged weapons, no lethal force options were needed in order to resolve this incident,” according to police. “The subject was transported to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation.”

His condition was not immediately available on Monday, July 18.

Daily Voice

Officials Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

Details have been released on the fatal officer-involved shooting in the attempted serving of an arrest warrant in Gaithersburg, authorities say. A deputy sheriff assigned to the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve the warrant in the 100 block of Garth Terrance around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 when the incident occurred, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Frederick investigating Reports Of Shots Fired Near Elementary School

An investigation has been launched in Frederick County after there were reports of gunshots fired near an elementary school, police said. At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, the Frederick Police Department received a call for a group of males in the area of Hillcrest Elementary School who were “acting suspiciously, and may be armed,” according to officials.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)

Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
PIKESVILLE, MD
