Man Being Evaluated In Carroll County After Barricading Himself In Room, Threatening Police

Police apprehended a 51-year-old man who threatened officers after barricading himself in Westminster. Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

A 51-year-old man is hospitalized and being evaluated after barricading himself inside a Maryland home and threatening police with weapons, authorities announced.

Westminster Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ewing Drive shortly before 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, where there was a report of a man experiencing a behavioral emergency, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, police said that officers found that the man - whose name was not released - was in possession of multiple “edged weapons,” which he threatened them with before barricading himself in a room.

The rest of the occupants of the residence were all able to leave unharmed, officials noted.

“Westminster Police then requested the Carroll County Crisis Response Team to respond to assist in bringing the incident to a peaceful resolution,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

At approximately 2:06 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, with negotiations continuing and the subject continuing to threaten investigators, the Crisis Response Team “utilized less lethal tools in an attempt to end the barricade and get the man the assistance he needed,” according to the sheriff’s office.

At approximately 2:19 p.m., the man was taken into custody.

“Despite the presence of edged weapons, no lethal force options were needed in order to resolve this incident,” according to police. “The subject was transported to Carroll Hospital Center for treatment and evaluation.”

His condition was not immediately available on Monday, July 18.

