Shooting Suspect In Custody On Attempted Murder Charge In Baltimore: Police

Mario Diaz Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Dundalk man has been arrested for a weekend shooting that led to two men being rushed to the hospital, authorities say.

Mario Diaz, 30, allegedly shot the two men on the 1000 block of South Potomac Street shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Baltimore police.

The 32-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso while the 25-year-old victim was found to have a gunshot wound to the back.

The victims were rushed to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Diaz has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to investigators.

Southeast District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2422.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.