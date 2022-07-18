ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Shooting Suspect In Custody On Attempted Murder Charge In Baltimore: Police

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpaKM_0gjlkWLN00
Mario Diaz Photo Credit: Baltimore Police Department

A Dundalk man has been arrested for a weekend shooting that led to two men being rushed to the hospital, authorities say.

Mario Diaz, 30, allegedly shot the two men on the 1000 block of South Potomac Street shortly before 2 a.m., Sunday, July 17, according to Baltimore police.

The 32-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the torso while the 25-year-old victim was found to have a gunshot wound to the back.

The victims were rushed to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Diaz has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to investigators.

Southeast District Shooting detectives have assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2422.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

25-Year-Old Man Shot Overnight in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Thursday started like many other nights in the city of Baltimore, with the shooting of a young man in. Early this morning, at 1:04 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1400 block of Milton Avenue for a report of a shooting. “Once there, officers...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Wanted on Police Warrant Assaulted Cops

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Alonzo Banks who was charged for assaulting police officers while being taken into custody on an active warrant. Police said on Tuesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m. an officer was transporting a wanted subject with outstanding warrants to the Jennifer...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Body found at Quarry Lake in Pikesville, police say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in Quarry Lake in Pikesville, authorities said.Officers were called to the scene near the corner of Stone Cliff Drive and Greenspring Avenue, about 12:30 p.m. in response to an unresponsive person, Baltimore County Police said. Upon arrival, they found someone's body in the lake."As our officers approached, they were able to discover an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake," Det. Trae Corbin said. "And since that, our water rescue efforts have been affected, and we are currently investigating the situation."While first responders could be seen moving back-and-forth along Quarry Lake Drive, police did not say whether they were able to recover.There's no word yet on how the person, whose identity was not immediately known, wound up in the lake or whether investigators suspect foul play.Neighbors took notice of the situation, which left some of them rattled."It's a little unsettling," one neighbor told WJZ. "Definitely unusual."
PIKESVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Baltimore Police#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Man killed in west Baltimore just before midnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot and killed in west Baltimore just before midnight. Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 2400 block of Winchester Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had apparently been shot, according to police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Officials Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Montgomery County

Details have been released on the fatal officer-involved shooting in the attempted serving of an arrest warrant in Gaithersburg, authorities say. A deputy sheriff assigned to the US Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was attempting to serve the warrant in the 100 block of Garth Terrance around 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 when the incident occurred, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Daily Voice

Persons Of Interest Sought By Homicide Investigators In Baltimore

Surveillance images of persons of interest connected to the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore have been released, officials say. Police are looking to identify the persons of interest pictured in the investigation of the death of Devin Nathaniel Young in the 800 block of South Hanover Street around 3 a.m., June 25, according to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Man Shot Multiple Times in Southwest D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police First District is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who shot a man on Monday afternoon. The shooting took place yesterday on the 1300 block of Canal Street in Southwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:28 pm, members...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Baltimore Police Ask For Help Locating Missing Boy

Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy, officials say. Sheldon Smith was reported missing the morning of Thursday, July 21 from the 6100 block of Chinquapin Parkway, according to Baltimore police. Smith was last seen in the 5200 block of Park Heights Avenue wearing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest

ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Shooting Report For Baltimore Area: July 20

Authorities have released details on shootings in the Baltimore area on Wednesday, July 20. In the 3300 block of Powhatan Avenue, a 27-year-old man was shot around 12:02 a.m., where he suffered from non life-threatening gunshot wounds. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
318K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy