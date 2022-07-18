Several Texas targets, commits rise in 247Sports' updated recruiting rankings

On Monday, 247Sports released its updated player rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

Overall, 18 players in the Top247 have either committed to Texas or have serious interest in the Longhorns. Five-star quarterback Arch Manning leads the pack. He retained the No. 1 overall rating for the 2023 class in the updated rankings.

Some commits and targets dropped in the rankings, while others, such as Cedric Baxter Jr., Ryan Niblett, Markis Deal, Rodrick Pleasant, Braylan Shelby and Liona Lefau, saw their ratings rise.

Texas will keep a close eye on Jalen Hale, Cedric Baxter Jr. and Malik Muhammad. The trio is set to announce their commitments over the next few weeks.

Here’s a look at where each of the 18 players with ties to Texas landed in the updated Top247.

Five-star QB Arch Manning: No. 1 overall (Texas commit)

Retained the No. 1 spot

Four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.: No. 31 overall (Texas target)

Climbed from No. 50 to No. 31

Four-star LB Anthony Hill: No. 35 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 14 to No. 35

Four-star WR Johntay Cook II: No. 47 overall (Texas commit)

Dropped from No. 35 to No. 47

Four-star S Derek Williams: No. 54 overall (Texas commit)

Dropped from No. 37 to No. 54

Four-star WR Ryan Niblett: No. 57 overall (Texas commit)

Climbed from No. 74 to No. 57

Four-star OL Markis Deal: No. 58 overall (Texas target)

Climbed from No. 102 to No. 58

Four-star CB Javien Toviano: No. 65 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 30 to No. 65

Four-star WR Jalen Hale: No. 74 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 60 to No. 74

Four-star CB Malik Muhammad: No. 78 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 45 to No. 78

Four-star CB Rodrick Pleasant: No. 82 overall (Texas target)

Climbed from No. 105 to No. 82

Four-star DL Hunter Osborne: No. 133 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 113 to No. 133

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby: No. 156 overall (Texas target)

Climbed from No. 171 to No. 156

Four-star ATH Mikal Harrison-Pilot: No. 167 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 128 to No. 167

Four-star CB Jordan Matthews: No. 181 overall (Texas target)

Dropped from No. 141 to No. 181

Four-star S Jamel Johnson: No. 223 overall (Texas commit)

Dropped from No. 195 to No. 223

Four-star LB Liona Lefau: No. 230 overall (Texas commit)

Climbed from No. 363 to No. 230

Four-star OL Jaydon Chatman: No. 241 overall (Texas commit)