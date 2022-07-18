James Merriman Sr., 75, of Brownwood

Gary Ballard, 55, of Brownwood, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. A visitation with family will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, July 23, at 2:00 pm at Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with a graveside service to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.
Gladys C. (Yankee) Sutton, age 98, passed away on July 18, 2022. Gladys was born in Birmingham, AL to William Morris Corns and Mary Gladys Rogers Corns. Gladys. married A.I. Sutton on June 3, 1943, in San Saba, Texas. She participated in Birmingham youth sports, especially softball; she and her...
Linda Fredenburg, 71, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at her home in Early, TX. Linda was born on October 9th, 1950 in Odessa, TX to Raymond Otto Keele and Ettie Lou Keele. She had worked for the City of Odessa as a Maintenance Clerk for several years before moving to Early, TX.
Sharon Allgood was born November 12th,1948. After a brave battle with cancer, she passed from this earth to her heavenly home on July 18th, 2022 in Brownwood, Texas at the age of 73. Funeral services for Sharon will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 22nd at Heartland Funeral Home...
Rodger “Dodger” Powell, age 51, of Brownwood passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Abilene. Graveside Services for Rodger will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Oakhill Cemetery in Lampasas. No visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Mazie Barfield Reynolds, 85, of Bangs, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 pm at New Holiness Church in Bangs. Visitation will be held Friday, July 22, 2022 from 6 pm – 8 pm at Brownwood Funeral Home. Mazie...
Linda Kay Fisher Marino passed away on Friday, July 15th 2022, at the age of 63, at her home in Brownwood, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who cherish her deeply. Her family will host a visitation from 6 to 8 pm on Tuesday, July...
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Thursday morning:. On Wednesday, July 20 at approximately 7 p.m. officers were dispatched to Sonic, 1500 Austin Ave, regarding a report of forgery. Dispatchers received a call from Sonic employees of a citizen parked at a stall who was attempting to purchase drinks with a fake $100 bill.
Ivan Sergio Garcia Rincon, 34, passed away on Wednesday, July 13th 2022. A visitation will be held with family from 6:00 – 7:00 PM, Rosary 7:00 – 8:00, Friday, July 22, 2022 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Mass will be held at the St. Mary Queen of...
Brownwood students will be returning to school on Wednesday, August 17, and Brownwood High School (BHS) prepares for a new year of academic and athletic excellence. With an ever-expanding range of classes, dual credit/enrollment opportunities, and professional certification offerings, BHS students have more choices than ever as they prepare for life after graduation.
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was killed during a fire in Cross Plains last week. The fire happened on the 500 block of S Chestnut Street just after midnight Tuesday. Cross Plains police confirm resident Eric Olvera, 32, was found dead inside the residence following the fire....
A Tabernacle Fundraiser Wine Tasting will take place Saturday, July 23, at 10 Mile Tasting Room, 401 Center Avenue in Brownwood, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Tickets are $25 per person which includes wine tasting, snacks and raffle entry. Purchase tickets are 10 Mile Tasting Room, Steve’s Market &...
SAN ANGELO, Texas – Everything is bigger and better in Texas, including the number of ghost towns. According to Texas Highways, the Lone Star State is home to 511 ghost towns which happens to be the most a state has. Of these ghost towns, Concho County and Schleicher County...
The Brownwood Lions Mothers Club is inviting members of the seven state championship football teams at Brownwood High School to be included in the 2022 football homecoming program. Those interested in being a part of the cover photo shoot for the homecoming program should meet at Gordon Wood Stadium at...
EDEN – A passenger car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the dangerous rural intersection on US-83 and FM-765 Wednesday evening injuring at least one person.
According to information from the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS Troopers, Concho County Sheriff's Deputies and Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel responded. It appears a white four door passenger car and an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying boring equipment crashed at the remote intersection in Concho County between Paint Rock and Eden.
Few details have been confirmed at this time but Shannon's emergency…
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Callahan County court is set to decide if a will filed in the estate of late House of Yahweh leader Yisrayl Abel Hawkins is valid and can go through probate. An initial hearing was held Thursday to see if two applicants who initially presented the Will of Yisrayl Abel […]
The City of Brownwood issued the following information at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday morning:. City of Brownwood is experiencing a major water line break, affecting residents and businesses within a half mile of Coggin Avenue and 14th Street. Crews are on site working on repair. Estimated repair will take multiple hours....
