James Merriman Sr., 75, of Brownwood

EDEN – A passenger car and an 18-wheeler crashed at the dangerous rural intersection on US-83 and FM-765 Wednesday evening injuring at least one person. According to information from the Eden Volunteer Fire Department, Texas DPS Troopers, Concho County Sheriff's Deputies and Volunteer Fire Department EMS personnel responded. It appears a white four door passenger car and an 18-wheeler with a flatbed trailer carrying boring equipment crashed at the remote intersection in Concho County between Paint Rock and Eden. Few details have been confirmed at this time but Shannon's emergency…

EDEN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO