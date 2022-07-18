ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Navy's Famed Blue Angels Aerial Acrobatics Team Selects First Female Pilot

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in its 76-year history, the Navy’s famed Blue Angels aerial demonstration team will feature a female pilot. The Navy...

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

