Ottawa County, OK

Four inmates accused of starting fires, breaking hot water line inside Ottawa County jail

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
Ottawa County Jail

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Several areas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office has been damaged after four inmates started a fire Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office, the inmates started the fire because they were upset about other inmates receiving a pencil.

The fire was started in the recreational yard. After the fire was created, the inmates began smashing windows.

Officers, firefighters, and first responders were called to the jail.

Once the inmates were placed into another cell, they broke a hot water line. No one was sent to the hospital, and the incident is under investigation.

