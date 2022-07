Buy Now Lake Mills’ Jailen Ortega (left) attempts to keep a Blue player in his defensive half in the WSCA All-Star Game in Madison on Saturday, July 16. Ortega was a part of the winning Gold team, which was victorious in a penalty kick shootout. Calahan Steed

MADISON — The Gold Team edged the Blue Team in penalty kicks to win the 2022 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association boys All-Star Game contested at Breese Stevens Field on Saturday, July 16.

Lake Mills forward Jailen Ortega and midfielder Brayden Ciesiolka were both team members of the victorious Gold side, which held a 4-3 advantage in PKs after the game was knotted at 2 apiece at the end of regulation.