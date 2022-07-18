OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Monday:
Classic Lotto
04-09-13-23-41-43, Kicker: 1-3-8-7-3-7
(four, nine, thirteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-three; Kicker: one, three, eight, seven, three, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $31,800,000
Lucky For Life
04-09-16-36-43, Lucky Ball: 9
(four, nine, sixteen, thirty-six, forty-three; Lucky Ball: nine)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 530,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-4-3
(eight, four, three)
Pick 3 Midday
1-5-8
(one, five, eight)
Pick 4 Evening
5-2-6-8
(five, two, six, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
5-6-9-0
(five, six, nine, zero)
Pick 5 Evening
2-9-0-6-0
(two, nine, zero, six, zero)
Pick 5 Midday
4-6-1-5-6
(four, six, one, five, six)
Powerball
14-34-36-50-58, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, thirty-four, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-eight; Powerball: five; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $101,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
11-13-18-21-23
(eleven, thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
