Video shows Norfolk convenience store burglary suspect

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man broke into a Norfolk convenience store and stole several items. Police have released surveillance video they hope will help them track down the suspect.

It was around 4:30 a.m. on July 12 when the suspect walked into the JR Market at 3601 E. Ocean View Avenue. Surveillance video shows the man pull on the entrance door forcefully until it opens. He briefly walks through the store before exiting, then you see him leave on a bicycle.

Police confirmed he took several items.

If you have any information about this incident, or recognize the man involved please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.



