Itasca County, MN

Resurfacing work will prompt Highway 65 detours in Itasca, Koochiching counties

By KBJR 6 Staff
cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN-- Constitution and resurfacing is set to begin on a portion of Highway 65 in Itasca and Koochiching...

www.cbs3duluth.com

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Ely, Duluth

Hibbing, MN - Several local entities want to hear from the community as they consider creating a rental licensing code. Renters and Landlords are invited to fill out a survey the city, fire department, police department and HRA of Hibbing are using to gather information. Those groups hope to use this survey to help create a way to hold both tenants and landlords accountable while also addressing their needs. The survey is available through August 18 online or in person at the library.
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Update: Virginia street re-open after authorities remove mortar

VIRGINIA, MN -- Police have evacuated an area in Virginia, Minnesota Thursday after a military ordinance mortar round was found in a business’ basement wall. According to Virginia Police, a contracting company working at the Arrowhead Bar on the 400 block of Chestnut Street discovered the mortar round around 2 p.m.
VIRGINIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Missing man found dead in northern Minnesota

(Bemidji, MN)--Authorities in northern Minnesota report that a missing Bemidji-area man has been found dead. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office led a search for 21-year-old Logan Roy Wednesday morning and discovered his body about three quarters of a mile from his home in Maple Ridge Township. He was last seen walking on Highway 89 Sunday evening. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Roy’s official cause of death.
BEMIDJI, MN
cbs3duluth.com

New State Fair attraction stands 20 feet tall from Virginia, MN

ST. PAUL, MN-- State Fair officials announced new attractions and exhibits that will be on display at the Great Minnesota Get Together. One stand-out comes all the way from Virginia Minnesota. The World’s Largest floating loon!. The 20-foot loon has called Virginia home for over 40 years and is...
VIRGINIA, MN
lptv.org

Bemidji Area Man’s deceased Body Has Been Found

The Beltrami county sheriffs located a Bemidji area man who went missing earlier this week near his home. On Monday chief deputy Jarrett Walton alerted the public that they were searching for 21-year old Logan Roy who was described as a vulnerable person who may be armed with a gun.
BEMIDJI, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Woman airlifted after being struck by deputy’s squad car

WALKER, MN. (KBJR) - A woman was airlifted to a hospital Thursday evening, after she was struck by a deputy’s squad car while riding a bicycle. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 5 p.m. on 6th Lake Road near Walker. Officials say a deputy was driving...
WALKER, MN
valleynewslive.com

Pair arrested following drug bust in central MN

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a drug bust in Cass County, MN. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened on July 16 when deputies pulled over a vehicle and found meth, heroin and ammunition in the vehicle. Authorities later got a search warrant...
FARGO, ND
WDIO-TV

Itasca County woman charged with murder, arson

A woman from Ball Club, Minnesota has been charged with murder and arson. Itasca County officials say 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson has been charged with Second Degree Intentional Murder and First Degree Arson. The maximum penalty for the most severe charge is 40 years in prison. The incident happened on...
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Missing vulnerable adult in Beltrami County, may be armed

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Concern in Beltrami County as a vulnerable adult -- who is potentially armed with a gun-- left home, indicating to his family that he would provoke law enforcement into a situation where they would be forced to take his life. Just before 5:30pm...
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
KOOL 101.7

St. Louis County Drug Bust Nets More Than A Pound Of Fentanyl

More than a pound of fentanyl is off the street thanks to the smart detective work of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force (LSVOTF). During a traffic stop on July 18, three individuals were arrested on drug charges stemming from the vehicle that was traveling from the Chicago area to the Iron Range.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Authorities seize more than 1 pound of fentanyl during Iron Range traffic stop

HIBBING, MN-- Three people were arrested after the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force found illegal narcotics in a vehicle headed to the Iron Range from Chicago. Authorities stopped a vehicle along Highway 53 in Ellsburg Township Monday morning after an ongoing investigation indicated that illegal drugs were heading into the area.
HIBBING, MN
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
wdayradionow.com

Body found in popular Minnesota lake

(Bemidji, MN) -- Officials are investigating after a dead body was found in a northern Minnesota lake. A Department of Natural Resources biologist discovered the body floating in Lake Bemidji on Wednesday. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said officers recovered clothing and personal items on the shoreline near where the body was found.
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Body recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was pulled from Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, a Minnesota DNR biologist who was working on the lake found the body near Lake Boulevard, which is on the southwest side of the lake. When deputies responded, they located the body of a male individual and pulled the body from the lake. There were no obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said. Deputies also found clothing and personal items on the shore near where the body was located. The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for autopsy and identification.-For anyone who may be struggling right now, please know help is available.You can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, seven days a week.Text 741-741 or call 1-800-273-8255.
BEMIDJI, MN
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Bountiful Blueberries NOW at Lake of the Woods

Beautiful Blueberries are making their show at Lake of the Woods. They are ripening fast and are in abundance as reported to this writer recently. Sounds like the berries are at their peak. Lake of the Woods is known for its vast amount of this natural berry that is not only beautiful but delicious beyond measure.
LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY, MN

