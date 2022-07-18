ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AIDS Walk San Francisco Returns for First Time Since Pandemic Amid Rising Monkeypox Cases

SFist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two year-hiatus marked by successful online events and fundraisers, SF's 6.25-mile AIDS Walk through Golden Gate Park returned for the first time since the COVID-19 public health crisis began in 2020 — and now amid a rising number of recorded monkeypox cases in San Francisco. Since...

sfist.com

