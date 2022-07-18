ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Lottery poised to distribute record dividend this week

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Idaho Lottery will donate a record amount of money to local schools this week...

idahonews.com

Comments / 1

Related
105.5 The Fan

When Is It Legal to Pass on the Right in Idaho?

If we had a dollar for every time this happened, we could probably treat ourselves to a Hot Rock filet at Barbacoa. It just happened again!. We live in Southeast Boise. One of the many reasons we love that location is because it's so close to I-84. There’s a handful of ways to get to the Broadway on-ramp from our place, but after testing them all it seems like the quickest way to do it is using Linden to get from Boise Ave to Broadway. (And that route takes us past the Murder House which we love staring at.)
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Idaho to participate in million dollar settlement against jewelry company

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced the state’s participation in a $34 million multistate agreement with a New York Jewelry Company. According to Wasden, the company defrauded thousands of U.S. service members and veterans. 107 Idaho service members will receive around $59,700 in restitution/and...
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Drought Paving Way For Insects To Decimate South Idaho Crops

If you've had the weather channel on lately then you've probably heard about the extreme temperatures that have a chokehold on the vast majority of the United States right now. Triple-digit weather is being felt in the Gem State as well, and it's once again opening the door for insects swarming eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho to cause further damage to state crops.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Post Register

Video: Mormon crickets plowed off Idaho highway

GRASMERE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Mormon crickets are out in full force in southwestern Idaho. And there's some disgusting video to prove it. The Idaho Transportation Department posted a video of a heavy equipment operator plowing crickets off Highway 51. Too many crushed bugs along the highway can lead to slick spots for drivers.
OWYHEE COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye passes away

POCATELLO — Longtime Idaho lawmaker Mark Nye of Pocatello has passed away. State Sen. Nye, who was also a well-known local attorney, died of an extended illness Saturday at Portneuf Medical Center. He was 76. “Mark was a loyal friend; he was very dedicated to his profession, his family and his friends,” said his wife, Eva Nye. “Because we lived in Pocatello for so long, he had friends that he...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend#The Idaho Lottery
resourceworld.com

Integra drills 2.26 g/t AuEq over 102 metres at DeLamar, Idaho

Integra Resources Corp. [ITR-TSXV; ITRG-NYSE American] reported drill results from the 100%-owned DeLamar Project in southwestern Idaho. The drill results announced today include long runs of strong mineralization at DeLamar, including multiple high-grade hits of silver. Drill hole IDM-22-207 extended mineralization below the Pre-feasibility Study Pit Constrained Resource by 30 metres and drill hole IDM-22-206 demonstrated the potential for resource in the historic stockpiles and backfill at the Project.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Illegal Idaho rental agreement clauses on the rise, nonprofit says

A Boise nonprofit organization is finding an uptick in unethical - and sometimes illegal - clauses in rental agreements. Some of these clauses, identified by the rental assistance nonprofit Jesse Tree, said property owners could enter a renter’s property without notice. That’s illegal in Idaho. Other clauses did...
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
nwpb.org

Idaho Rancher Fined $1200 For Abuse Of 98 Cattle

A north Idaho court has levied $1200 in court costs to a cattle rancher who pleaded guilty to charges of animal abuse. It’s a lenient sentence if you consider the punishment in Oregon or Washington. Correspondent Lauren Paterson reports. (Runtime 1:23) Ninety-eight of Doug Towles’ cows were found dead...
OROFINO, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Popular Toy Store Returning to Idaho Later this Year

The weather is hot, school is out and most of us are enjoying summer. Families are looking to take vacations, get outside and enjoy the weather and aren't even concerned about the fall or winter yet. It may seem far away, but it is never too early to begin thinking about Christmas and all the toys that Santa is working hard at making right now. It is never too early to start shopping and putting toys away. Toy sales have seen a major increase in the last couple of years and due to the increase in business, one popular toy store that once populated every major city in the country is set to return this year, just in time for the holidays.
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy