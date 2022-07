Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs serves up a tasty menu by the pool. Admit it: We all like to watch. We also like to eat. Combine those two with 269 days of sunshine and an abundance of hotel bars and restaurants, and you’ll understand why the Coachella Valley is the mecca of poolside dining. Let the waitstaff serve you a tasty meal while sun-worshipping guests serve up the eye candy. From the well-heeled patrons at Sands Hotel & Spa to the lithe bodies on display at Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, La Serena Villas, and Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, there’s something for everyone. Here are our favorites:

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO