ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southbury, CT

Two women wanted for trespassing in Southbury

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 2 days ago

Two women are wanted for trespassing in Southbury. Police say the females entered into a house under construction on...

wlad.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlad.com

Southbury Police investigating commercial burglary

Southbury Police investigating commercial burglary. The Southbury Police Department is investigating a burglary which occurred at JMS Dry cleaners located at 220 Main Street South last week. The incident occurred on July 12th around 8pm. Southbury Police are looking to identify a heavy set male who is seen entering the business where cash was stolen and later exiting the same door. A photo of the man has been posted to their Facebook page. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer Markette at 203-264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential upon request.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Greenwich Robbery In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

A video has surfaced after a woman was attacked in broad daylight as she exited an Apple store in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 on lower Greenwich Avenue. According to Greenwich Police, the woman had just bought some electronic items...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Man accused of strangling ex, punching a dog

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Meriden man is accused of strangling his former significant other and punching a dog last week. Meriden police said on June 14, a walk-in complaint of a domestic violence incident arrived at the police department. The complainant said that their ex-boyfriend, identified as Bryan Villanueva, went to their house uninvited. […]
MERIDEN, CT
wlad.com

Monroe Police investigating theft of 5,000 pills from pharmacy

More than 5,000 pills were stolen from a Monroe Pharmacy and Police are investigating if the brazen theft is connected to similar ones elsewhere in Connecticut and New York. Police Chief Keith White told News 12 Connecticut that four men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts walked behind the Rite Aid pharmacy counter, demanded staff open the safe and stole all of the narcotic pills late Wednesday on Monroe Turnpike. White says the suspects knew what they were looking for. The pills were worth an estimated $100,000. He says there was no weapon show, but there was an implied threat. Four employees were working at the time and no injuries were reported. The suspects left the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta. White says a similar incident was reported at a Rite Aid in Milford on June 22nd and Walgreens stores in New Haven and Orange, stealing pills from one and cough syrup with codeine from the other.
MONROE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Southbury, CT
Southbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
newcanaanite.com

New Canaan Woman, 37, Charged in Domestic Incident

Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old West Road woman by warrant and charged her with disorderly conduct. At about 1:29 p.m. on June 19, officers took a complaint at police headquarters regarding a domestic dispute between the woman and the victim, official said. Following an investigation, local authorities obtained a...
NEW CANAAN, CT
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Motorcyclist Has Arm Amputated

2022-07-19@9:11pm–#Stratford CT–#cttraffic–A motorcyclist had his right arm amputated according to radio reports in a crash on I-95 northbound at exit 30. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STRATFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Look for Person in Connection With April Homicide

Police are asking for your help identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened in April. Officials said they're looking for the pictured individual as a part of their investigation. The shooting happened on April 9 on Orange Street. A 56-year-old woman died after gunshots were...
WATERBURY, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Southbury Two#Southbury Police#Department
wlad.com

Injured hawk rescued in Danbury.

An injured hawk has been rescued in Danbury. State Police Troopers responded to the area of Exit 11 of Route 7 South yesterday morning on a report of a hawk unable to fly. Troopers located the bird, which had an injured wing. With the assistance of Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Officers, they managed to safely handled the injured hawk and transport it to a nearby wildlife rehab center for treatment.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

29-year-old West Hartford man killed in shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 29-year-old West Hartford man was shot and killed in New Haven on Monday night. New Haven police received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire on Kensington Street between the Chapel and Edgewood streets around 11:30 p.m. Officers located 29-year-old Evan Howard who was struck by gunfire at the scene.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Porsche strikes Litchfield landscaper, traps them between cars

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash with serious injuries after a Porsche hit a landscaper and pinned them between two cars Tuesday. The collision happened on Baldwin Road in Litchfield, when a Porsche Macan Turbo struck the back of a landscape trailer and truck that was parked on the side of […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Attempted Assault On Cop

#Milford CT–On July 13, 2022, Milford Police took custody of Matthew Kealey, 50, a homeless man who had an active arrest warrant from an incident that occurred on 4/17/2022, where he was intoxicated and attempted to assault a Milford Police Officer in the area of Gulf Street and Buckingham Avenue.
MILFORD, CT
wlad.com

Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation

Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation. The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating an altercation. Police are asking for the publics assistance, in regards to the fight that took place in the Copps Hill Plaza parking lot near Venice Pizza/Rite Aid, on Tuesday. The incident was reported at approximately 5pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Vasquez at (203) 438-6531 or the anonymous Tip Line at (203) 431-2345.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Body found washed up on New Haven shore: police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The body of a Woodbridge man was found washed up on the New Haven shore Tuesday. According to New Haven Emergency Operations Director Rick Fontana, a middle-aged man was found at the water’s edge of Lighthouse Point Park by the Boat Ramp just before 1 p.m. The man, who was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Two seriously injured in Wethersfield Route 3 crash

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing suspected serious injuries after a crash in Wethersfield Tuesday morning. According to state police, three cars were traveling south on Route 3 in the left lane of two in Glastonbury. The route was an active construction zone with the right lane and shoulder closed south of the […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for kidnapping girl: South Windsor police

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was arrested on Sunday after trapping a girl in his truck and refusing to let her leave, according to South Windsor police. Officers said they arrested Erasmo Dejejus-Olmos, 21, from Meriden after responding to the area of Burnham Road and John Fitch Boulevard following an emergency call. The caller was a Spanish woman, later identified as a juvenile by police, who told them she was in a pickup truck and the driver would not let her leave.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy