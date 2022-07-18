Two women wanted for trespassing in Southbury

More than 5,000 pills were stolen from a Monroe Pharmacy and Police are investigating if the brazen theft is connected to similar ones elsewhere in Connecticut and New York. Police Chief Keith White told News 12 Connecticut that four men wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts walked behind the Rite Aid pharmacy counter, demanded staff open the safe and stole all of the narcotic pills late Wednesday on Monroe Turnpike. White says the suspects knew what they were looking for. The pills were worth an estimated $100,000. He says there was no weapon show, but there was an implied threat. Four employees were working at the time and no injuries were reported. The suspects left the scene in a black Volkswagen Jetta. White says a similar incident was reported at a Rite Aid in Milford on June 22nd and Walgreens stores in New Haven and Orange, stealing pills from one and cough syrup with codeine from the other.

MONROE, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO