Hardin, KY

City of Hardin, KY issues immediate burn ban

By Charity Blanton
wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARDIN, KY — The City of Hardin announced Mayor Randal Scott has ordered a...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

wpsdlocal6.com

KYTC looking for owner of mobile home left in road in Trigg County

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for the owner of a mobile home that was abandoned on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County this week. KYTC District 1 says the mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. The local cabinet district says it looks as though someone ran off the road while transporting the mobile home along Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile markers.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield roads reopening

Some roads reopening in downtown Mayfield as tornado recovery continues. Drivers should know that the intersections within the reopened area are all-way stops until KYTC provides further notice. The cabinet also advises drivers to watch out for traffic flow changes the reopening will cause in downtown Mayfield, and exercise caution when driving in that area.
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Some roads reopening in downtown Mayfield as tornado recovery continues

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it and the city of Mayfield have formed plans to reopen some important highways and streets in the city's downtown that have been blocked since the devastating Dec. 10 tornado. Some of the closures were put in place to reduce vehicle...
MAYFIELD, KY
Hardin, KY
Kentucky Government
kbsi23.com

Some Mayfield streets re-opening after December tornado

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KBSI) – The City of Mayfield and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet worked out plans to reopen a number of key highways and streets in downtown Mayfield. Many of the highway connecting points in downtown Mayfield have been blocked since a tornado ripped through the city in early December 2021.
MAYFIELD, KY
kbsi23.com

Calloway County awarded $200K in County Road Aid Emergency Funds

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded $200,000 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds to Calloway County. A project was authorized to provide Calloway County with emergency funding for construction of a new bridge on Outland School Road (CR-1123) located about 0.213 mile north of Old Salem Road.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
#Mayor
wpsdlocal6.com

Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens until Friday

PADUCAH — Thanks a higher water level, the Dorena-Hickman ferry is back up and running. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge is expected to arrive in Hickman Harbor on Friday the 22. The ferry will remain open until the...
HICKMAN, KY
KFVS12

New water loading site set up for Marion, Ky

MARION, Ky. (KFVS) - A new water loading point is expected to be safer for water transport as Marion continues to deal with a water crisis. In Dycusburg, tankers have been loading at the Cumberland River landing. The location is now moving to the Tradewater River landing just off U.S....
MARION, KY
kentuckytoday.com

State of emergency extended to end of year in Marion

MARION, Ky. (KT) – At the request of local government officials, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued an executive order extending the state of emergency due to the city of Marion’s water crisis through the end of the year. The original order was issued on June 18, for the...
MARION, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Efforts to combat Marion, Kentucky, water crisis continue

MARION. KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, is continuing to find ways to combat the water crisis. The P&H Farms' bulk water hauling effort has moved to a new location. It's now at Mill Bluff Springs. The Kentucky National Guard is continuing to pull water from the Tradewater,...
MARION, KY
southernillinoisnow.com

Illinois State Police investigate death in Southern Illinois jail inmate

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 are investigating an in-custody death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Jail in Ullin at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. During the morning hours of July 14th, Pulaski County Correctional Officers located a 47-year-old female of...
ULLIN, IL
KFVS12

Death of inmate under investigation in Pulaski County

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The death of an inmate at the Pulaski County Correctional Center, in Ullin, is under investigation. According to Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7, a 47-year-old St. Louis woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell on Thursday morning, July 14.
ULLIN, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Benton forge offers free knife-making class to military and first responders

BENTON, KY — A local bladesmithing school is offering a unique experience to six lucky military personnel and first responders: a 2 day knife-making class. According to Owner and Bladesmither Fred DiPrete, the prize is open to all military (active, retired, or disabled veterans) and first responders (fire, police, doctors, nurses, and anyone that serves the public.) He explained people are nominated for the appreciation class online and winners are randomly chosen from there. For those lucky few that win, expenses are fully covered by the forge. They'll enjoy the class, materials, food, lodging, travel, and entertainment, all for free.
BENTON, KY

