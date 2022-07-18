City of Hardin, KY issues immediate burn ban

BENTON, KY — A local bladesmithing school is offering a unique experience to six lucky military personnel and first responders: a 2 day knife-making class. According to Owner and Bladesmither Fred DiPrete, the prize is open to all military (active, retired, or disabled veterans) and first responders (fire, police, doctors, nurses, and anyone that serves the public.) He explained people are nominated for the appreciation class online and winners are randomly chosen from there. For those lucky few that win, expenses are fully covered by the forge. They'll enjoy the class, materials, food, lodging, travel, and entertainment, all for free.
