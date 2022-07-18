City of Hardin, KY issues immediate burn ban

TRIGG COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is looking for the owner of a mobile home that was abandoned on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County this week. KYTC District 1 says the mobile home was left along the roadway sometime Tuesday night. The local cabinet district says it looks as though someone ran off the road while transporting the mobile home along Will Jackson Road between the 4 and 5 mile markers.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO