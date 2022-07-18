Preparations begin for free City of Omaha Celebrates America concert with Sheryl Crow

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Memorial Park is preparing for the City of Omaha Celebrates America concert and fireworks spectacular, which takes place Friday and features headliner Sheryl Crow.

The free, family-friendly concert is a longtime Omaha tradition that brings massive crowds to the park each summer.

Crews will bring in equipment and assemble the stage at Memorial Park throughout the week. Audio, lighting and video tests will take place Thursday and Friday.

The park opens at 5 a.m. on Friday morning for attendees who want to put down blankets and chairs early to reserve their spots for the 6 p.m. show. Tarps, tents, canopies, umbrellas, anything staked to the ground, drones, and glass bottles aren't allowed, according to a press release about the event.

All items entering the park are subject to inspection.

Street restrictions and one-way enforcements start Friday morning. Free parking will be available on the UNO campus while paid parking is available at both St. Margaret Mary’s School and Brownell-Talbot.

Free shuttle rides will be available from Dundee to Memorial Park between noon and 6 p.m.

“This is an incredible community event and the City of Omaha is proud to be involved in this wonderful tradition,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “There’s nothing better than celebrating summer with your friends, family, and the Omaha community while enjoying great music and fireworks in one of our city’s most beautiful parks!”

The concert features headliner Sheryl Crow with special guest Dave Mason. The show opens with local band Da Crabby Blues Band. Additionally, videos showcasing local talent will play during the day on Friday.

The fireworks display will start at 10 p.m.

See more information here.

