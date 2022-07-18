ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Douglas County Health Department reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases since Thursday

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m49NT_0gjlghfy00

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Monday, the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) reported 747 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since Thursday’s report.

The number of positive cases since March of 2020 now totals 160,839. The case numbers reported do not include at-home tests. The county health department still encourages Douglas County residents to report their at-home test results because health officials do review them.

The health department hasn't received any new COVID-19-related death certificates since Thursday's report. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County during the pandemic remains at 1,140.

The Omaha Metropolitan Healthcare Coalition — which encompasses Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders, Dodge, and Washington counties in Nebraska, plus hospitals in Council Bluffs and Missouri Valley, Iowa — releases updated COVID-19 case counts and a hospital occupancy report to the Douglas County Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays. The overall numbers include both COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients for all other illnesses and injuries unless otherwise noted.

According to the most recent local hospital update received from the healthcare coalition by DCHD Sunday:

  • There were 119 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 including four pediatric cases.
  • Eleven adults were receiving ICU-level care.
  • Three people who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on a ventilator.
  • Medical and surgical beds were occupied at an 84% occupancy rate with 220 staffed beds available.
  • Adult ICU beds were occupied at an 83% rate with 50 staffed beds available.
  • Pediatric ICU beds were at 88% of capacity with 16 beds available.
  • There were two additional COVID-19 persons of interest waiting for test results.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Comments / 4

Related
KMTV 3 News Now

Douglas County Health Department reports relatively high COVID case count, but fewer patients on ventilators

The Douglas County Health Department on Thursday reported 667 new positive COVID-19 tests were received since Monday’s report when the case count stood at 747. A week ago, the health department reported 593 new cases over three days. By comparison, the one-day case count on July 28 of last year was 100 new cases with 59 hospitalizations.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Douglas County Seeing Most COVID-19 Hospitalizations Since March

(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha area is seeing the most COVID-19 hospitalizations since March. The Douglas County Health Department says there are 142 COVID-19 patients in the county's hospitals, 23 more than Monday and the most since March 7th. The COVID-19 positivity rate in Douglas County is at 23%. Though numbers are going up, Douglas County Health Director Lindsay Huse says she doesn't expect to see big spikes in coronavirus cases the future.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Douglas County health director briefs board on COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director says she doesn’t see a repeat of large spikes in cases of COVID-19 in the near future. Dr. Lindsay Huse briefed the county health board Wednesday morning. She presented a chart showing the flow of infections in the county over the past year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Nebraska Health
City
Dodge, NE
Local
Nebraska Coronavirus
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Washington State
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Health
City
Washington, NE
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WOWT

Monday July 18 COVID-19 update: Sarpy County reports four deaths

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska DHHS to issue another round of child care grants

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a man was shot and killed on a boat at Branched Oak Lake Tuesday night. Man shot and killed on boat at Branched Oak Lake, suspect at large. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Lancaster County Sheriff said 42-year-old Benjamin Case of Lincoln was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Council Bluffs#Dchd
kfornow.com

Mask Mandate For City Employees

Lincoln, NE (July 18, 2022) City of Lincoln employees are now under a Covid-19 Mask Mandate. It requires employees to wear a mask when interacting with co-workers, members of the public or in group meetings with two or more people. Health Department Spokesperson Leah Bucco-White said the mandate was reinstituted...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfornow.com

Inmate Missing From Community Correctional Facility

(KFOR NEWS July 19, 2022) An inmate is missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L). 20 year old, Torrien Harris, failed to return to the facility from her job assignment in the community. She removed the electronic monitoring device she was wearing, which was found at NW 12th and West Bond Street.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Delta-8 is similar to marijuana. So how is it legal in Nebraska?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Storefronts in Lincoln and beyond are advertising delta-8, a strain of THC. Even though Republican lawmakers in Nebraska have adamantly opposed the legalization of marijuana in the state, a bill passed in 2019 allows an alternative that has the same effects as marijuana, but without the risk of jail time.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Iowa's Glenwood Resource Center cited again for putting resident in jeopardy

GLENWOOD, Iowa — Iowa's Glenwood Resource Center has been cited again for putting a resident in jeopardy. State inspectors said this is another case of the facility's lack of staff training. An investigation revealed that a man's oxygen had been shut off to move him — and wasn't turned...
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy