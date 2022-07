Lucas comes to Clemson most recently from Maryland, where he worked in sales for the Naval Academy Athletic Association. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., Lucas is the newest sales and service team member and is excited to be a point of reference for anything ticket, parking, or IPTAY- related. A graduate from Towson University, Lucas now resides in Seneca, S.C., and enjoys anything from hanging out with friends, going to the beach, and anything related to sports.

